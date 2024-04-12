6 Takeaways From Future and Metro Boomin’s ‘We Still Don’t Trust You’

YouTube

We Don’t Trust You lit a signal flare for any artist who had issues with Drake to step forward and air out their grievances, with ASAP Rocky and The Weeknd answering the call most eagerly.

Rocky and Drake have had a tumultuous history for the past few years, with Drake sending shots at him and Rihanna on “Fear of Heights,” and now it looks like Rocky has returned the favor on “Show of Hands.” Rapping “I smash before you birthed son, Flacko hit it first son,” Rocky seems to be insinuating that he was involved with Drake’s baby mother before the birth of Adonis, and he says that For All The Dogs “came and went,” among other things (read my full breakdown here ).



The Weeknd also takes his shot at Drake on “All to Myself” in the complete opposite way of Rocky. Instead of trying to pulverize Drake with bars, he angelically croons through his verse as he talks about being thankful that he never “signed [his] life away” to OVO back in 2011 , before implying that Drake’s “shooters” are “makin' TikToks,” which fans think are about the rapper’s former bodyguard Baka Not Nice .



It’s clearly open season for Drake right now, and Future and Metro have made their albums the perfect stage for anyone who needs to get some shit off their chest about him. Even the mere appearance of a rapper like J. Cole on a project like this is making headlines.