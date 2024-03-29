Drake Keeps It Cryptic Following Kendrick Diss: 'I’m Down to Make It Worse'

Drake says he’s "down to make it worse."
In a decidedly cryptic Instagram update on Friday, Drake again declined to directly address Kendrick Lamar's "Like That" verse. Instead, he kept things vague while maintaining a certain headlineableness for which his IG captions are known.
"I could never sell ya’ll out to sell my latest work," the "Summer Games" sequel denier wrote in the caption. "Never do you bad out the blue but I’m down to make it worse."
Accompanying the latest message from the 6 God was a carousel of images including live show shots, an owl proclaiming sleeplessness, a pipe bomb, an airplane banner advertising Alexis Evans’ OnlyFans, and the cover of the 1949 children’s book A Story That Has No End.
Fans have been on high alert in recent days, all while the conversation around “Like That,” and We Don’t Trust You at large, has continued to grow. While Drake hasn't directly addressed Kendrick or any related talk, he's remained in headlines thanks to some timely tour remarks and his IG activity.
A new feature from Drake was originally expected to be released on Friday in the form of Bfb Da Packman's Forget Me Not track "Olympic Shit Talkin." According to Bfb, however, the release of Kendrick's "Like That" ultimately led to him not being able to clear the would-be feature.
Meanwhile, Ye, whose own issues with Drake are well-documented, has also gotten involved. On Thursday, the Vultures 1 artist argued that he's "washed" both Drake and Kendrick in the past.
"There is only one goat. I stand by me," Ye said.