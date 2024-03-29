Drake Keeps It Cryptic Following Kendrick Diss: 'I’m Down to Make It Worse'

Drake says he’s "down to make it worse."

In a decidedly cryptic Instagram update on Friday, Drake again declined to directly address Kendrick Lamar's "Like That" verse. Instead, he kept things vague while maintaining a certain headlineableness for which his IG captions are known.

"I could never sell ya’ll out to sell my latest work," the "Summer Games" sequel denier wrote in the caption. "Never do you bad out the blue but I’m down to make it worse."

Accompanying the latest message from the 6 God was a carousel of images including live show shots, an owl proclaiming sleeplessness, a pipe bomb, an airplane banner advertising Alexis Evans’ OnlyFans, and the cover of the 1949 children’s book A Story That Has No End.