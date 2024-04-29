Tiffany Haddish Says Common Is the Only Celebrity She's Been 'Entangled' With, Claims He Chased Her for 2 Years

In her latest chat with People ahead of the debut of her new memoir, I Curse You With Joy, Tiffany Haddish reflected on her past relationship with Common after insisting that she's celebate and currently dating "multiple guys."

As for Common, Haddish told the publication that before they dated in 2020, he courted her for two years before she finally showed interest. "The only celebrity I've entangled with, it was two years of him chasing me down before I finally was like, 'Okay, let's do something'," she said. "That was top of 2020, but we met at the beginning of 2018, 2017."

While the former couple dated from 2020 to Aug. 2021, it reportedly ended on bad terms, as Haddish herself stated that the breakup wasn't mutual, per the Washington Post.

"It was more him saying, 'I think this relationship has run its course.’ And I was like, ‘Okay. Like you're gonna be a 50-year-old single man. Okay?’" she said at the time.

Common, who's been romantically linked to Erykah Badu, Taraji P. Henson and Serena Williams in the past, is currently dating Jennfer Hudson, who he'll co-star alongside in the upcoming sci-fi thriller Breathe.

While appearing on her talk show, Common called Hudson, "one of the most beautiful people I've ever met, in life."

He continued, "She's smart. She loves God. She has something real down-to-earth about her. She's talented. But I set my standard kind of high because she had to have an EGOT. She had to win an Oscar [for] her first movie. I set my standard high. She had to get her own talk show."