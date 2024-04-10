Joe Budden Says He Has 'Good Information' That Drake and Kendrick Lamar Are Set to Drop 'Nuclear' Diss Tracks

Budden said that Kendrick has "earned himself a bye with Cole's apology," and from what he's heard, Drake and Kendrick are ste to unleash some major venom.

"I have it on good information that both sides went in the booth and came out," he added. "And what I'm hearing about both sides is that it's nuclear. It's up-up. I'm hearing this from people that can rap. So I want to come in here and say that speculation time is over. Debate time is over."

Budden added that whatever Drake has planned could stand up against Kendrick Lamar.

"I've been saying for a few pods now that I've seen absolutely nothing from Drake to get me excited enough to think that he will be capable of doing what needs to be done against the likes of a Kendrick Lamar," he said. "I am here to say that there is no longer need for me to instigate anything. We're here. And apparently, he did it. And people heard him."

Kendrick Lamar dissed Drake on a track with the 6 God's former collaborators, Future and Metro Boomin. His verse on "Like That," which topped the Billboard Hot 100, sparked a wave of responses from the hip-hop community. Cole addressed the beef—which also saw him become a target due to the song "First Person Shooter"—on his latest project Might Delete Later, but has since backed down and apologized.

Drake, however, has yet to officially respond outside of a few vague comments on social media and at his concerts. Kendrick hasn't said anything since "Like That" dropped, either. There was some speculation among fans that Drake might follow Cole's lead and bow out, but DJ Akademiks has claimed that the Canadian rapper laughed off the idea.

