The Weeknd has joined the list of artists taking shots at Drake with the arrival of Future and Metro Boomin's new collaborative album, We Still Don't Trust You.
The Weeknd is featured on several tracks on the project, which is Future and Metro Boomin's second full-length in less than a month. On the song "All to Myself," he appears to reference his past association with Drake with a subliminal diss. "They could never diss my brothers, baby," he sings on the song. "When they got leaks in they operation/I thank God that I never signed my life away."
Drake and The Weeknd have a long, complicated relationship. The two have been associated for over a decade at this point. Drake was one of the first major artists to give The Weeknd a co-sign, and he appeared on his third mixtape, Thursday. In 2012, Drizzy indicated that he was working to sign the singer-songwriter to OVO Sound, but he ultimately signed with Republic.
There were rumors of a rift between the two for years, but they made it clear there was no bad blood by recording more music together and even going on tour. In recent years, they've drifted apart somewhat, so it's not exactly surprising to see The Weeknd join the growing chorus of artists taking shots at Drake.
Social media has a lot to say about the latest development, which suggests that Drake has lost out on lots of friends in the industry in the wake of We Don't Trust You and its sequel. To make matters worse, The Weeknd isn't the only artist with a potential diss against Drake on the project, with ASAP Rocky seemingly taking aim at him on "Show of Hands."
Future and Metro Boomin have sparked speculation there's a rift between them and Drake with both of their collaborative projects, which seem to include several subliminal shots at their former collaborator and friend. But the real drama arrived when Kendrick Lamar directly targeted Drake, and to a lesser extent J. Cole, on the We Don't Trust You cut "Like That," which now sits atop the Hot 100.
Cole responded to K.Dot's verse but ultimately decided to apologize. And to make matters more complicated, J. Cole made a surprise appearance on We Still Don't Trust You with "Red Leather." Cole has either switched sides in the hip-hop civil war, or he's playing both sides so he always comes out on top. Meanwhile, Rick Ross has also hinted that he's joining up against Drake, too.