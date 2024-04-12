Drake and The Weeknd have a long, complicated relationship. The two have been associated for over a decade at this point. Drake was one of the first major artists to give The Weeknd a co-sign, and he appeared on his third mixtape, Thursday. In 2012, Drizzy indicated that he was working to sign the singer-songwriter to OVO Sound, but he ultimately signed with Republic.

There were rumors of a rift between the two for years, but they made it clear there was no bad blood by recording more music together and even going on tour. In recent years, they've drifted apart somewhat, so it's not exactly surprising to see The Weeknd join the growing chorus of artists taking shots at Drake.

Social media has a lot to say about the latest development, which suggests that Drake has lost out on lots of friends in the industry in the wake of We Don't Trust You and its sequel. To make matters worse, The Weeknd isn't the only artist with a potential diss against Drake on the project, with ASAP Rocky seemingly taking aim at him on "Show of Hands."