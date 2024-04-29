Violence Erupts During Stunna Girl Performance After Rapper Is Touched Inappropriately by Fan

Stunna Girl was assaulted during an on-stage incident over the weekend, and things devolved from there.

The 21-year-old rapper and media personality, born Suzanne Sade Brown, was on the performance lineup for a Spring Fest event at the Landmark Theatre in Syracuse, New York on Friday night.

Based on footage from the festival shared by TMZ, Stunna was slapped on the backside by an individual. Despite seemingly brushing off the incident, the rapper was then seen whispering into the ear of whom TMZ identified as her husband, RichMula500.