Violence Erupts During Stunna Girl Performance After Rapper Is Touched Inappropriately by Fan

The husband of the 21-year-old rapper took action after a fan slapped her rear end mid-performance on Friday night.

Apr 29, 2024
Stunna Girl in a unique cut-out black dress, at a music event
Arnold Turner / Getty Images for The Zeus Network
Stunna Girl was assaulted during an on-stage incident over the weekend, and things devolved from there.

The 21-year-old rapper and media personality, born Suzanne Sade Brown, was on the performance lineup for a Spring Fest event at the Landmark Theatre in Syracuse, New York on Friday night.

Based on footage from the festival shared by TMZ, Stunna was slapped on the backside by an individual. Despite seemingly brushing off the incident, the rapper was then seen whispering into the ear of whom TMZ identified as her husband, RichMula500.

A male fan decided to slap Stunna Girl’s butt while she was performing in New York and got beat up by her husband, Young Rich Mula and security.pic.twitter.com/ZlQXLbqiIy

— No Jumper (@nojumper) April 28, 2024
Twitter: @nojumper


Further into the video, RichMula appears in the crowd and is seen in a tense confrontation between him and a man suspected of the act.

While RichMula didn’t initiate physical violence, an unknown individual intervened by grabbing the concertgoer and wrestling him into the ground where punches were thrown and chaos ensued.

Stunna is seen apparently trying to intervene but was ushered away over safety concerns.

The image is a screenshot of a tweet from @realstunnagirl expressing love for fans in Syracuse and mentioning they were energetic
@realstunnagirl / X / Via Twitter: @realstunnagirl

“Anyways I still love the Girllies (sic) from Syracuse y’all was sooo turnt up 🫶🏽,” wrote the rapper on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Saturday.

