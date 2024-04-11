Is Drake Trying to Tell Us About a Kendrick Response Through Vybz Kartel Clues?

The rap world has been anxiously anticipating Drake’s response to Kendrick Lamar’s “Like That” verse, and he’s been leaving cryptic messages on social media over the past few weeks. The most interesting clue is centered around Jamaican dancehall musician Vybz Kartel. Drake posted an Instagram Story of a Vybz Kartel shirt draped over a microphone in the studio , and now producer Boi-1da has shared a picture of the dancehall legend in military fatigues, leading fans to theorize that he might be producing the response track.



Stay with us while we pull out a spool of red string and start connecting the dots of this theory, but are these Vybz Kartel references foreshadowing the tone of a potential diss song? Is Vybz Kartel the link that connects all of this? Follow us down this rabbit hole as we break down all the Vybz Kartel-related clues that might lead to Drake’s diss track.