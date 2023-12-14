The Best Albums Of 2023

From smooth R&B projects to hard-hitting rap albums and an unexpected project that made its way to the top—these are Complex's picks for the best albums of 2023.

Dec 14, 2023
As our greatest unifier and language, music is once again the real winner here. This year’s albums granted us the gift of saying so much with no words at all—or as many as the track would allow. Its best offering this year was healing and joy. Fun was had in the making of artists’ foundational projects like the carefree energy on Sexyy Red’s Hood Hottest Princess, and we saw a successful, elevated return to one’s roots exemplified by Bad Bunny’s Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana. Freedom—of expression and thought—was sought and found in the Complex-knighted best album of 2023. It was in the aforementioned and more that a year filled with strife found a way to soothe us, move us, and even give us hope. Cleo Sol took us to heaven, Jorja Smith taught us to fly on our own terms, Drake made a case for the admiration of scary hours, and the young and promising Lil Tecca showed us the fruit of a planted dream. 

There was a lot of great work to parse through in the hip-hop, R&B, reggaeton and Latin trap spaces this year. But still, something felt lacking. Projects released after our 2022 Best Albums of the Year list (namely SZA’s SOS, Little Simz’s No Thank You and Metro Boomin’s Heroes & villains) were mainstays on the Complex Music Staff’s playlists but didn’t have a home in any of our lists. Their offerings, immediate strong contenders that surpassed a lot of projects released over 10 months after them, were admittedly so good they justified a new approach. In this year and hereafter you’ll see us assess, praise, and rank a few albums from the year prior, too—specifically, those released after December, when our list of that year goes out. We hope this allows for more conversation. And, as a reminder, that EOD deadline on your albums does not mean End of December, dears. Here are the best albums of 2023, passionately and thoughtfully discussed and selected, respectively, by our Complex Music staff. —Editor Ecleen Luzmila Caraballo

50. Lil Tecca, TEC

Galactic/Republic

Label: Galactic/Republic 

Release date: Sept. 22 


Lil Tecca isn’t a kid anymore. At 21, the Queens native shows his maturity on his self-titled album, Tec. On the vibrant 16-track project, the rapper steps away from the typical rap posturing of a youthful MC, delivering a more vulnerable body of work that informs listeners of where he is currently in his life and career. The sound of the album is largely executed by Internet Money’s Taz Taylor, and includes an eclectic mix of melodic, electronic, and trap beats. Tecca’s distinctive auto-tuned delivery is both infectious and energetic. Standout singles like the fan-proclaimed song of the summer “500lbs” and “Hvn on EARTH” exemplify Tecca's ability to craft catchy hooks and memorable verses. Tecca’s energy, delivery, and storytelling is what contributes to the album's overall replay value. —Jessica McKinney

49. Mariah The Scientist, To Be Eaten Alive

Buckles Laboratories/Epic Records

Label: Buckles Laboratories/Epic Records

Release date: October 27

Clearly inspired by her high-profile relationship with Young Thug, Mariah the Scientist’s latest album packs an emotional show from the outset. Opener “Heaven Is a Place on Earth” features the singer’s signature swirling harmonies, and lyrics about weathering distance and hardships in a relationship carry backbreaking weight. She brilliantly captures the scary vulnerability of putting your faith in someone on “From a Woman” and “Different Pages.” Elsewhere, Mariah brings out the best in a range of collaborators, most notably the glitzy and lurid Vory duet “40 Days n 40 Nights” to the feathery, tender love song “Ride” with Thug. It's a reintroduction for a self-proclaimed alternative/"A&B" artist who's doing it her own way.—Grant Rindner

48. Conway the Machine, Won't He Do It

Drumwork Music Group/EMPIRE

Label: Drumwork Music Group/EMPIRE

Released: May 5

It sounds like Conway the Machine’s voice gets grittier on every new record, and Won’t He Do It is just the latest installment in the Buffalo rapper's real gangster stories paired with elite J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League production. Calling Conway’s third studio album supervillain music would be an oversimplification, but there is something menacing about the Machine waxing poetic about wanting to “sell cocaine forever” while also having dinners with Jay-Z over piano chords like on “Monogram.” The Buffalo rapper is both reflective and looking to the future on Won’t He Do It as he rides the momentum he created off his last album, God Don’t Make Mistakes. Conway’s delivery and lyrical fortitude allow his listeners to bop their heads to his bars even if they can’t relate to selling a brick or ducking the police. —Jordan Rose

47. Sampha, Lahai

Young

Label: Young

Release date: Oct. 20

Sampha doesn’t make bad music. Sampha's Lahai is a delicate fusion of soul, electronic, and R&B influences, forging a distinctive sonic landscape that immediately captivates listeners. His vocals are tender yet injected with soulful depth and vulnerability, amplifying the emotional resonance of the album. While haunting melodies provide moments of stillness and peace, Sampha introduces mid-tempo and vibrant beats that uplift and intoxicate the listener. Tracks like "Suspended" offer an exhilarating musical journey through various emotions, while the aptly titled single “Dancing Circles” evokes an irresistible urge to move. The album's sonic diversity not only showcases Sampha's adeptness in experimentation but also solidifies his ability to balance contrasting elements seamlessly. Lahai stands as a testament to Sampha's artistry, delivering an emotionally and sonically rich experience that lingers long after the last note fades away. —Jessica McKinney

46. Lil Wayne & 2Chainz, Welcome 2 Collegrove

Def Jam

Label: Def Jam Recordings

Release Date: Nov. 17

There's a tendency to rush fortysomething-year-old rappers into Legacy Act status, but Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz's Welcome 2 Collegrove is proof that we need to slow down. The LP laces kinectic trap beats with luminous braggadocio, extravagant wordplay, and fun era-cross-pollination. For the Havoc-produced "Shame," they graft imaginative flexes onto a hazy Double Soul sample, with 2 Chainz interpolating a Wu-Tang Clan hook for the chorus. Skittering over the celestial boom bap of "Oprah and Gayle," Weezy injects a drunken-boxer flow that's a discordant counter to the linear approach of Chainz and collaborator Benny the Butcher. It's unorthodox, but the punch is lethal. With 50 Cent narration, quotable bars, and a diverse palette of sounds, the LP plays out like an homage to the past and present, even as Weezy and 2 Chainz bars prove they're ready to charge into the future. It just so happens that these raps belong in a museum. —Peter A. Berry

45. Rauw Alejandro, Playa Saturno

Duars, Sony

Label: Sony Music Latin, Duars Entertainment

Release Date: July 7

Rauw Alejandro’s Playa Saturno stands out as the mainstream reggaeton project of the year. An innovative take on the original Saturno, the intergalactic sound is accompanied by clever features, including Ñejo y Dalmata for perreo lovers in “No Me La Moleste,” Jowell Y Randy for the grown and sexy in “Ponte Nasty,” and Ivy Queen for the femmes in “Celebando.” The contemporary techno, 2000s perreo sounds, and edm/house fusions cleverly take the listener on a journey that moves them across time and shifts the needle of creativity in the genre. Meanwhile, the collaborative artistic gravitas of Rauw and his producers—including his right hand Mr. Nais Gai, new kid on the block Jorge Milliano, and the legendary Mambo Kingz—took every listener from their native Carolina, Puerto Rico to the furthest point of their imagination while respecting the authentic core of the genre.  —Katelina ‘Gata’ Eccleston

44. Danny Brown, Quaranta

Warp Records Limited

Label: Warp Records Limited

Release Date: Nov. 17, 2023


Released after his stint in rehab, Quaranta replaces some of Danny Brown’s customary manic intensity with quiet clarity. If an album like Atrocity Exhibition captured ephemeral highs and an impending crash, Quaranta is the road to recovery. The beginning of the album flashes eerie production and wry humor that Danny’s known for. “Jenn’s Terrific Vacation” flips a classic Goodie Mob sample into a study on the creeping horrors of gentrification, while “Y.B.P.” is an especially immediate reflection on growing up poor, with Danny using imagistic lyricism to render a portrait of the broken-down TV sets, unconventional laundry habits, violent tragedies, and habitual despair that colors poverty. Meanwhile, with its downtrodden soundscape and Danny’s comparatively muted tone, “Down Wit It” sounds like resignation in the aftermath of a new relapse. With frantic delivery that emits genuine exasperation, Danny Brown’s always been able to mine tales of drug addiction for compelling songwriting. With his more subdued turn on Quaranta, he makes the pathway out feel just as engrossing. —Peter A. Berry

43. Kelela, Raven

Warp Records

Label: Warp Records

Released: Feb. 10

While certain forms of Black dance music like house and East Coast club music have permeated the global mainstream, Kelela has no interest in waiting for that kind of conditional approval. Raven, her second studio album and first in nearly six years, is a celebration of the Black and queer people who not only populate these spaces, but actually made them exist in the first place. Always a master of layering and creating textures, Raven moves between the tender and gossamer on “Holier” to the more grounded on tracks like “Happy Ending,” where the thump of UK garage drums conjure the feeling of hips swaying and sweat-soaked human connection as Kelela sings about the intoxicating feeling of being entangled with someone on the dance floor, and the struggle to recreate that in life’s quotidian moments. The tired knock on electronic music is that it’s impersonal and robotic, but brilliant records like Raven are just the opposite—they prove how the club can be a venue for love, connection, and community. Putting those sensations into a studio album is an exceedingly difficult feat, but Kelela manages it, making her sophomore LP well worth the wait. —Grant Rindner

42. Nicki Minaj, Pink Friday 2

Young Money Entertainment/Republic Records

Label: Young Money Entertainment/Republic Records

Release Date: Dec. 8


Featuring her famous Technicolor pop sensibilities and tidy exercises in rhyme agility, Pink Friday 2 is Nicki Minaj at her most versatile. For "Barbie Dangerous," she gets cinematic, sprinting across a twinkling reimagining of Notorious B.I.G.'s "Notorious Thugs" while flaunting charisma and dexterity worthy of Big Poppa. It's a Mixtape Nicki special. With her customary Drake and Lil Wayne collaborations, as well as island-inflected bops ("Forward From Trini") thrown in the mix, it's a wholesome way to revisit the Nicki who fans know—and there are some flashes of new inspiration, too. Teaming up with Lil Uzi Vert, Nicki skitters across a frenetic Jersey Club soundscape for "Everybody," a mean-girls anthem dripping in condescension. With an engaging Junior Senior vocal sample, the hook is a call and response fodder designed to eviscerate the club. The LP is sprawling and efficient, embedded with the same dynamic stylings that helped make her debut indelible. If Pink Friday was the moment Nicki Minaj became a superstar, Pink Friday 2 is a reminder that she still is one. —Peter A. Berry

41. Kaytranada & Aminé, Kaytraminé

Warp Records

Label: Venice Music

Released: May 19

This project was a sure thing before it even hit streaming platforms. And yes, it really is as good as we predicted. KAYTRAMINÉ marks the first collaborative project between Aminé and KAYTRANADA, it is an happy marriage of Aminé’s undeniable charisma and KAYTRA’s masterful production. KAYTRANADA’s beat selection is vibrant, groovy, and fun, and provides the perfect foundation for Aminé to show off his versatile flows and razor sharp raps. Maybe some of you forgot Aminé is a real spitter, but just listen to songs like “Westside” and “Rebuke,” and you’ll swiftly be reminded. The same energy and quirky spirit that made Aminé an exciting artist to watch is still here as well. Songs like “Who He Iz” and “STFU3” are so infectious and danceable, they are bound to be on repeat at every function this summer. KAYTRAMINÉ is undoubtedly a top contender for the project of the summer, and a testament to what can happen when two artists let fun and creativity lead the way. KAYTRANADA and Aminé prove to be the duo we didn’t know we needed. —Jessica McKinney

40. Nas, Magic 2

Mass Appeal

Label: Mass Appeal

Release Date: July 28

Nas is an endless well of knowledge and stories, and that’s why his fourth album in two years, Magic 2, sounds so invigorated. Whether he’s talking about Tupac introducing him to Hennessy at Howard Homecoming on “Pistols on Your Album Cover” or connecting with the new school of 21 Savage on “One Mic, One Gun,” Nas is living proof that rap greatness has no expiration date. His rhymes are still fresh, his storytelling still colorful, and thanks to revitalized production from Hit-Boy, Nas has somehow found his second wind entering the third decade of his career. These are the reasons why Magic 2 is another notch in his legendary résumé. —Jordan Rose

39. Rick Ross & Meek Mill, Too Good to Be True

Maybach Music, Bad Boy Records

Label: Maybach Music, Bad Boy Records

Release Date: November 10

Too Good to Be True is a fitting name for a Rick Ross and Meek Mill collaborative album. The two rap heavyweights have a long and complicated history together, from Ross mentoring Meek at the beginning of his career, to a falling out later down the line, and a flurry of hits in between. But now they reunite for an album that’s equal parts boss talk and street talk. A calling card to Rick Ross albums is expensive-sounding production and even more opulent bars, and that’s what he offers here on songs like “Iconic” and “Lyrical Eazy,” while Meek provides his street sensibilities on “Pillow Talk.” Too Good to Be True can ultimately be boiled down to its lead single, “Shaq & Kobe,” because much like the two NBA legends, Meek Mill and Rick Ross will always be a dynamic duo. —Jordan Rose

38. Yeat, Aftërlyfe

Field Trip Recordings/Geffen Records

Label: Field Trip Recordings/Geffen Records
Released: Feb. 24
Yeat does whatever the hell he wants on AftërLyfe, expectations (and long-held rap traditions) be damned. On “Watch,” he feels like whispering the hook. On “Split,” he’s in the mood to repeatedly squawk the words “I want Bentley, I want money” dozens of times. And on “Nun id change,” he decides to make a demonic dance song fit for dimly lit dungeons in faraway lands. So if you were concerned that Yeat would start playing it safe once he got fame and fortune, you have nothing to worry about. He’s just as unpredictable as ever on AftërLyfe, spewing zany ad-libs all over a suite of unorthodox beats and filling each song with as many outlandish one-liners as possible. By the end of the project, he even feels comfortable enough to show a slower, more contemplative side of himself on relatively subdued BNYX-produced songs like “Back homë” and “Mysëlf.” It’s becoming clear that we’ve only seen the beginning of what Yeat has to offer. —Eric Skelton

37. Jordan Ward, Forward

ARTium Recordings, Interscope

Label: ARTium Recordings, Interscope

Release Date: March 3

Even when the seasons change and the weather becomes frigid, Jordan Ward’s debut studio album, Forward, will make you feel warm. The flutter production and smooth vocals from the singer make the project feel like a breath of fresh air, from the smooth “IDC” to the fluttery “Flights.” Ward made waves with his smash hit “White Crocs,” but Forward puts his abilities as a vocalist on full display. These skills are exemplified in the album's outro, “Cherimoya,” and what helps make Forward feel like the summer even if it's being played in the dead of winter. —Jordan Rose

36. Summer Walker, CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP

LVRN and Interscope Records

Label: LVRN and Interscope Records

Released: May 19

Summer Walker has the unique ability to make the most difficult aspects of emotional healing sound serene, and on CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP she embodies the project's title by reflecting on past traumas and discussing the revelations she’s made about herself on her journey. Appropriately opening with an “audio hug” with a soothing verse from friend J. Cole, Summer uses the extended play to lay out the demands on her plans to live her “soft life” on her time. She challenges fragile egos on “Mind Yo Mouth,” reclaims her sexual autonomy with “Pull Up,” and wraps the project by talking about the lessons she’s learned through therapy on “Agayu’s Revelation.” CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP resonates because it feels conversational and finds Summer Walker healing in real time over beautiful production, something the singer does best. —Jordan Rose

35. Kali Uchis, Red Moon In Venus

EMI and Geffen Records

Label: EMI and Geffen Records

Released: March 3

Powered by atmospheric production, diaphanous vocals and metaphysical poetry, Kali Uchis’ Red Moon in Venus is an exercise in shapeshifting. Uchis glides between a lover’s euphoria and begrudging acceptance of dead romance, leaping from genre to genre to distill feelings that transcend right or wrong or time and place. On “Fantasy,” a cut featuring her boyfriend Don Toliver, she surrenders to romantic optimism, bouncing across an Afropop beat with the freedom of someone who’s not afraid to fall in love. She dives into something more earthly on “I Wish You Roses,” a dreamy ballad about letting go even when it’s hard to. The themes are threaded by lush production that hugs her words with sensitivity and an ambience that comes with clarity. As tender as she is diverse, Uchis positions love as a cosmic, engrossing force, which is also a good way to describe Red Moon in Venus—Peter A. Berry

34. Amaarae, Fountain Baby

Interscope Records

Release date: June 9

Label: Interscope Records


Amaarae seemed like one of those new artists unfairly relegated to perpetual “rising” status until the unexpected viral breakthrough of “Sad Girlz Luv Money” nearly a full year after its release. That kind of newfound exposure and expectation can cripple some musicians still honing their craft, but anyone who listened to her first album, The Angel You Don't Know, could tell she would make the most of an expanded budget and more eyes and ears. 2023’s Fountain Baby delivers on all fronts—there are massive potential pop songs like “Wasted Eyes” that sit perfectly at the intersection of avant ‘00s pop and the African alté scene. “Counterfeit” so brilliantly repurposes Pharrell’s beat for Clipse’s “Wamp Wamp” that it threatens to erase the original from the zeitgeist entirely. Amaarae’s voice, which sounds like you blended Caroline Polachek’s icy falsetto and Young Thug’s emotive yelping, is utilized captivatingly across every track, including the bracing punk coda of “Sex, Violence, Suicide” to the dreamy, new wave–tinged “Sociopathic Dance Queen.” Amaarae scored her first Grammy nomination in 2023 for contributing to Janelle Monáe’s album, but before long she’s going to be the one with her name largest on the engraving. —Grant Rindner

33. Don Toliver, Love Sick

Cactus Jack and Atlantic Records

Label: Cactus Jack and Atlantic Records

Released: Feb. 24

Don Toliver had the game on lock in 2020 with the release of his debut album Heaven or Hell, and though he might have tripped up in the subsequent years after, he is bringing the fire back with his newest project. Love Sick is a cohesive blend of lush, trap-infused production that provides the perfect foundation for Don Toliver’s unique vocal delivery and his hypnotic melodies. As the title suggests, the album explores themes of love and heartbreak, but what also stands out is Don Toliver’s knack for creating catchy hooks like those on “Do It Right” and “Leave This Club.” The album is also stacked with A-list collaborators including Travis Scott, James Black, Lil Durk, and Kali Uchis. Nevertheless, it doesn’t feel too bogged down by the additional names. Instead, each collaborator adds something different to the record, whether it’s Travis Scott’s signature auto-tune on “Embarrassed” or James Blake’s haunting vocal delivery on “Let Her Go.” Love Sick definitely offers an enjoyable and fun listening experience. —Jessica McKinney

32. PinkPantheress, Heaven Knows

Warner UK

Label: Warner UK

Release date: Nov. 10 

PinkPantheress’ debut album, Heaven Knows, is a sonic journey that simultaneously feels fresh and nostalgic. The project serves as a kaleidoscope of sounds, blending elements of ‘90s pop, electronic, and R&B to create PinkPantheress’ signature style. While the electro-pop hit "Boy's a Liar Pt. 2," featuring a standout rap verse from Ice Spice, has taken center stage for much of this year, the album boasts several other hits that showcase the English singer's versatility. The gradual dance anthem "Mosquito" conjures nostalgic imagery of a teenage girl's bedroom adorned with boy band posters and stickers, while "Capable of Love" immerses listeners in a dazzling universe illuminated by lasers. The album's production is exceptional, with lush beats and dreamy synths. Heaven Knows proves to be just as refreshing as PinkPantheress herself, making it a noteworthy addition to this year's list of standout releases. —Jessica McKinney

31. Mike, Burning Desire

10k

Label: 10k

Release date: October 13

The rap subculture that Brooklyn’s Mike hails from is esoteric by design, filled with dense lyricism delivered with laissez-faire mastery atop samples that sound almost dry aged. But the MC and gifted producer has struck an intriguing balance with Burning Desire, high-and-low blends of heady concepts and his own nonplussed spin on more conventional rap topics. “African Sex Freak Fantasy” puts Neptunes drums through a Death Grips–type distortion filter, with Mike’s deep vocals sitting low in the mix so they almost feel like another bass line. But the lyrics are filled with great boasts and quips that reward close listens (“Can’t fuck with Mikey, my shit coming up as green text/You know it’s Mike B, in the summer turn to Keith Sweat”). Songs like “U Think Maybe?” and “Set the Mood” explore the romantic urges alluded to in Burning Desire’s title, without sacrificing the frank existentialism of his rapping–note the savvy way he flips the “How may drinks…” preposition to be both flirtatious boasting (“How many drinks before your chain look like my necklace?”) and an unnerving rumination on mortality (“How many drinks before I make it to a stretcher?”). There’s a conception with prolific underground artists that getting into their discography becomes harder as time goes on and they further rely on their idiosyncrasies, but Burning Desire is maybe the best place for the Mike-curious to start. —Grant Rindner

30. Cleo Sol, Heaven

Forever Living Originals

Label: Forever Living Originals

Release date: September 15

Cleo Sol’s Heaven is a 30-minute crash course about the depths of healing. The intro, “Self,” is a call to be saved in hopes for a gentle recovery from life’s punches, which is the journey throughout. Other front-half arias like “Go Baby” feature ventilated production by Inflo that complements her feathery voice. But there’s a change of pace and mentality that arrives midway via “Old Friends” and “Miss Romantic,” two hymns that magnify the idea of life after the pain. By the end, she comes face to face with freedom and urges her listeners to similarly rehabilitate on “Love Will Lead You There.” Altogether, Heaven is a nine-song sound bowl that’s rooted in reaching a higher frequency. And with efforts like this, that’s exactly what Cleo did in 2023. —Kemet High

29. Ken Carson, A Great Chaos

Opium

Label: Opium/Interscope Records

Release date: October 13


Ken Carson’s third studio album is a breakthrough on par with mentor Playboi Carti’s Die Lit. It’s fitting that one of the best songs on A Great Chaos is titled “Jennifer’s Body,” because the whole project is reminiscent of Karyn Kusama and Diablo Cody’s 2009 cult classic film of the same name—a little too weird and biting for the most mainstream audiences, but something that feels potentially formative for a generation of young artists. Carson also further establishes his lyrical identity as distinct from Carti’s. He won’t be winning any rap battles, but his bars aren’t solely impressionistic placeholders, and there are some terse, but clever lines (“Two things I ain’t ever seen/A n*gga that beat a gun and a bitch I need,” “If I don’t feel like talkin’, let my chopper give a lecture”) tucked amongst the bars about “feeding dick” and popping pills. —Grant Rindner

28. Brent Faiyaz, Larger Than Life

ISO Supremacy

Label: ISO Supremacy

Release Date: November 1

Brent Faiyaz never has to try too hard when making music, and his latest surprise album, Larger Than Life, is emblematic of how effortlessly he does it. With strong inspirations from early 2000s R&B, the album aptly opens with “Tim’s Intro,” utilizing classic Timbaland production. The run of songs from the Coco Jones–assisted “Moment of Your Life” to “Upset” is the strongest portion of the album because it makes Brent’s jaded point of view about love sound innocent, like something that was inevitable for him. Larger Than Life gets weighed down by skits that don’t necessarily add much to the narrative of the album, but the overall story still comes through clearly: It’s Brent’s world…we’re just living in it. —Jordan Rose

27. Little Simz, No Thank You

Forever Living Originals/AWAL

Label: Forever Living Originals/AWAL

Release date: Dec. 12, 2022

Little Simz’s album No Thank You isn’t your average hip-hop album. The album, which serves as a follow-up to 2021’s Sometimes I Might Be Introvert, pushes the boundaries of the genre, offering crisp production, smooth flows, impeccable storytelling and more. The album’s production is a standout feature, with a diverse range of beats. From the calming, lo-fi sounds on the album’s opener “Angel” to the melodic tunes on “No Merci,” each song brings something refreshing and new to the album’s overall sonic landscape. ​​“Gorilla” is a particularly great single that finds Little Simz laying down an exceptional flow as she raps, “Introvert, but she ain't timid/ My art will be timeless, I don't do limits” over a triumphant beat. The simple, yet rich production also sets the perfect foundation for Simz’s vocal delivery, as she commands the track with a  smooth flow, effortlessly riding the wave of the beat with her slick UK  accent. Little Simz continues to be a standout artist. —Jessica McKinney

26. Baby Rose, Through and Through

Secretly Canadian

Label: Secretly Canadian

Released: April 28

Baby Rose’s debut album Through and Through may be one of the most underrated albums on our mid-year list, but it’s a must-listen. The album is a soulful and beautifully crafted body of work that is led by raw talent and sharp production. Baby Rose’s knack for vulnerable storytelling shines through as she explores topics of love, relationships, and personal experiences. But what stands out most about the project is Baby Rose’s incomparable vocal range. A kindred spirit of Nina Simone, Baby Rose captivates fans with her sultry and hauntingly deep vocals on songs like “Go” and “Dance With Me.” But she also proves that she has more range and creative control, incorporating elements of R&B, gospel, and pop on tracks like “I Won’t Tell” and “Love Bomb.” On Through and Through, Baby Rose is a masterful poet, creating a stunning collection of art that is raw, heartfelt, and soothing. If this is her debut, the possibilities of what she has to offer are limitless. —Jessica McKinney

25. Young Nudy, Gumbo

PDE/RCA

Label: PDE/RCA

Released: Feb. 27

Young Nudy once told Complex, “I pick all the beats that motherfuckers hate.” And after listening to the exquisite production on Gumbo, you can’t help but wonder what’s wrong with the taste of all these other rappers. If they’re passing on these beats—produced by the likes of Coupe and Pi’erre Bourne—they need to get their ears checked. Across the tight 13-song tracklist, Nudy tells vivid street tales with an idiosyncratic charm, and he doesn’t just rap over the production; he floats through it, stretching his voice to fit through pockets that most rappers wouldn’t even notice. Thanks to highlights like “Pot Roast,” “Peaches & Eggplants,” and “McChicken,” and standout guest appearances from 21 Savage and Key Glock, Gumbo is as satisfying as a four-course meal. —Eric Skelton

24. Jorja Smith, Falling or Flying

FAMM

Label: FAMM

Release Date: Sept. 29

Good things take time. Five years shy from the release of her debut album, Jorja Smith returned with ease and confidence, sharing findings and learnings from her pursuits with grace. Matured through time and love (if her music’s any indicator), Smith wrote (alongside writer Maverick Sabre and Jamaican singer Lila Iké) one of her most vulnerable songs to date, whilst also sharing effortless blips of joy and sonic spontaneity from a still-young spirit on tracks like the summer favorite “Little Things.” “My time with you is everything,” she sings to her younger self on “Greatest Gift, “these little wings will do more than just carry you home… surely this is love.” On Falling or Flying, the UK R&B phenom continues her 21-year-old self’s prioritization of emotional truth; soft and strong, I’d only edit the “or” to be an “and,” as her 16 track compilation shows it’s possible to both soar and fall deeper into love with one’s self. —Ecleen Luzmila Caraballo

23. Sexyy Red, Hood Hottest Princess

Open Shift Distribution/Gamma

Label: Open Shift Distribution/Gamma

Release Date: June 15

Sexyy Red has had one of the hottest years out of any new artist in 2023, so an album called Hood Hottest Princess is the perfect title for the rising star. Sexyy Red is an appealing artist because she’s not playing a character; the way she talks and raps is really who she is. Even if you can’t relate to all the lyrics on “Hellcats SRTs,” Sexyy spits with a conviction that lets listeners know she means every word she says. She still has some work to do in refining her flow and cadence, but with new street classics like “Pound Town” and the song of summer 2023, “SkeeYee,” Big Sexyy is already off to a great start. —Jordan Rose 

22. Drake, For All The Dogs Scary Hours Edition

OVO

Label: OVO

Release date: Oct. 6

After extensive delays, Drake finally dropped For All the Dogs, sparking the typical influx of opinions and criticism that often surround his projects. Nevertheless, if we break down what Drake executed well, For All the Dogs is a masterclass in melodic hip-hop, a genre The Boy has consistently popularized and refined since the 2010s. The album kicks off strongly with "Virginia Beach," a smooth track driven by a sample of Frank Ocean's "Wise Man." Another standout is "Slime You Out," featuring SZA's ethereal vocals, a track that delves into Drake's familiar themes of love and relationships. Adding to the album's dynamic, there's a well-executed balance of high-energy, trap-infused hits like "Calling for You," which is characterized by savage production, and "Rich Baby Daddy," featuring a raunchy and twerkable chorus from Sexyy Red. And "First Person Shooter" emerges as a highlight, boasting a particularly clever verse from J. Cole. While this album may not sit at the pinnacle of Drake's discography, it’s undeniable that For All the Dogs took a bite out of this year’s releases. —Jessica McKinney

21. Earl Sweatshirt & The Alchemist, Voire Dire

Tan Cressida, Inc./ALC under Warner Records Inc.

Label: Tan Cressida, Inc./ALC under Warner Records Inc.

Release date: October 6

Earl Sweatshirt and The Alchemist’s Voir Dire is one of the best two-man plays in music this year. Like the rent was due, Al came through with glowing comic strips (paired with outros that give context to the DNA of Thebe Neruda Kgositsile, not Earl). And right on brand, the lyricist vomits lava about being a braveheart (“Vin Skully”), chin-checking death (“Dead Zone”) and soaring past his competition (“Mancala”). On top of a one-off by Mike, Vince Staples pops up twice and revives an unbowed duo that has impressed since his friend’s debut, self-titled mixtape in 2010. Overall, this project was a victory lap. Earl even references shimmying when he scores now on “Mac Deuce” and shattering the backboard on “Sirius Blanc.” That confidence sums up the flex of two seasoned vets who had no chance to miss alongside one another. —Kemet High

20. Daniel Caesar, Never Enough

Republic Records

Label: Republic Records

Released: April 7

A few lines into this project, Daniel Caesar sings, “I was lost ’til you found me here,” which feels almost retrospective. He then sinks his teeth into verses and songs filled with longing and punctured moments of release via songs like “Disilusioned” with serpentwithfeet and “Cool.” Meanwhile, on “Buyer’s Remorse,” he and sonic counterpart Omar Apollo take on the challenge of continuing the magic they found on “Invincible.” After personal challenges and a freshly-signed contract with Republic, Caesar reemerges in a new blue-tinged light, continuing to expand on what it means to feel blue in his body of work whilst acknowledging that “pain is inevitable but misery’s a choice.” His first big boy project, released on the twilight of his 28th birthday, is a smooth listen from start to finish. Cohesive and compelling, it’s a self-aware project that we find ourselves returning to, with standout tracks like “Always,” which are bound to age like wine. —Ecleen Luzmila Caraballo

19. Larry June & The Alchemist, The Great Escape

Empire/ALC Records

Label: Empire/ALC Records

Released: March 31

Larry June knows how to make the luxurious sound deceivingly accessible, and his latest album with The Alchemist, The Great Escape, distills the essence of laid-back luxury into a sound and pours it into a chilled glass to drink while driving in a drop-top convertible. That sound goes down smoothly through 15 tracks, with Alchemist showing his versatility as a producer by lacing beats with smooth horns and drums rather than his common gritty production choices, and even showing his chops as a lyricist like on “60 Days.” With waves crashing and birds chirping in the background, Larry and Alc teleport listeners to the sunny Bay area on The Great Escape, one smooth beat and obscure food reference at a time. —Jordan Rose

18. Dave & Central Cee, Split Decision

Neighbourhood/Live Yours

Label: Neighbourhood/Live Yours

Released: June 4

What happens when two of the best English rappers link up? You get Split Decision from Santan Dave and Central Cee—the perfect mix of lyricism, wordplay, luxurious flexing, and humor, rolled into a concise four-track EP. This isn’t a full length album, but there are enough bars packed into these 16 minutes to last across an LP. It’s abundantly clear that Dave and Central Cee are having a world of fun on this project with bars from Dave such as “I got a ting from D.C. Harley Quinn, I feel like the Joker,” on “Trojan Horse.” Central Cee balances light-hearted bars with menacing wordplay with lines like “if bro let the drumstick beat, then something gone leak, we ain’t playing exclusives” on “Sprinter.” The chemistry between the two is undeniable, with them sounding as if they have rapped together for years. The final product is one of the best rap releases of the year thus far, and a project that leaves you wanting more from the dynamic duo. –Kameron Hay

17. Eladio Carrion, 3MEN2 KBRN

Rimas

Label: Rimas

Released: March 17

Eladio Carrión’s 2023 album 3MEN2 KBRN serves as a strong statement to the Latin urban scene, declaring that he is here to take over Latin hip-hop and intentionally merge the Spanish and English-language scenes. This album is the epitome of motivational rap lyrics and clever wordplay on top of high quality trap beats in the Latin space, and carries features of hip-hop’s elite such as Lil Wayne, Quavo, Future, and 50 Cent. 3MEN2 KBRN’s top-charting song “Coco Chanel” with Bad Bunny is a nightclub regular while “M3” with Fivio Foreign showcases Eladio’s flavor of New York drill. After a strong showcase at Coachella this year, the Sauce Boyz brand creator has continued his streak of providing his fanbase with enough sauce to last throughout the summer. —Alejandro de Jesus

16. Veeze, Ganger

Veeze is one of the most exciting new artists to come out of Detroit, and Ganger epitomizes why he’s so easy to gravitate toward with its witty bars, unique beat choices, and authentic sound. “This is not a fire drill, young nigga, this the real thing”—the album opens with the explosive “Not a Drill,” carried by bellowing trumpets paired with explosive snare drums. Even with Veeze’s Detroit drawl, his accent doesn't drown out any of the lyrics on Ganger for those who aren’t familiar with the region. With assists from Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Yachty, Babyface Ray, and more, Ganger is the perfect sophomore album for an artist who will be around for a while. —Jordan Rose

15. Offset, Set It Off

Motown

Label: Motown

Release Date: October 23

There are layers to Offset, and he begins to peel back the curtain to the several dimensions of his artistry in Set It Off. The former Migo-turned-solo act has had a tumultuous year, but he turned that adversity into fuel to power his latest musical endeavor. Set It Off benefits from Offset's openness and how he’s able to play with different themes like family, legacy, and how to move forward, like on “Don’t You Lie” and “I’m On.” These moments are punctuated by elite production that lines the entire album along with strong features from Future, Don Tolliver, Cardi B, and more. Set It Off is the most expressive Offset has been for an extended period of songs, and with a platter of different vibes that range from introspective to club anthems, the album proves to be his best solo endeavor to date. —Jordan Rose

14. Karol G, Mañana Será Bonito

UMLE - Latino

Label: UMLE - Latino

Released: February 24

As the Latin urban market’s pop princess, Karol G has been a playlist topper since the February release of Mañana Sera Bonito. Karol G is the first Spanish-language woman artist to debut at number one on the Billboard 200. The Colombian star’s fourth studio album allowed her to continue to dominate across Latin America and beyond with a positive, empowering message to her ever-growing fanbase about seeking happiness through heartbreak. Karol has a way of seeing hard times as a place to rise from; her title song “Mañana Será Bonito” is specifically a reminder to love oneself first. Karol’s birthday is on Feb. 14, and she herself has proclaimed to share love in all its forms through this album. Aside from A-list features that include the heavily rotated song by Shakira (“TQG”) and the intimately sexy song by Romeo Santos (“X Si Volvemos”), Karol explored different genres on this project, too, collaborating with Finneas O’Connell, Billie Eilish’s producer brother, on the rock-inspired “Tus Gafitas” as well as a dembow track, “Ojos Ferrari.” Her other hit singles “Gatúbela” and “Cairo” round out the album with fun and danceable sounds for both the club and beach, giving it momentum as a strong summer soundtrack. —Alejandro de Jesus

13. Tyler, The Creator, The Estate Sale

Columbia Records

Label: Columbia Records

Released: March 31

When Tyler, the Creator, dropped Call Me If You Get Lost in 2021, vision met execution as he took another step in his journey of growth and discovery. Tyler was sitting at the top on his own terms, and now, with eight added tracks via the tail-pinned The Estate Sale deluxe release, he’s home reminiscing on what heaven has meant and what it will mean to him with age, spitting literal unapologetic bars and playing on the wax with fellow LA spitters Vince Staples and YG, as well as New York’s pretty boy Flacko. But it’s in solo moments like the relentlessly blissful “DOGTOOTH” or song of the year contender “SORRY NOT SORRY” that Tyler reminds the listener of his star power with self-made production and spoken raps that effortlessly bounce off the mic. Typically, deluxe releases don't end up on lists like this, but the essence, intentional rollout, and smooth story tie-in of this project (which could have very well been its own album), as well as the repeat power of each of the conjoined tracks, make it the best of the year so far. After all, an "album" is an ever-evolving concept in 2023 with mid- to full-length EPs and deluxes like this one mounting above their peers. Adjacent to the on-brand nature of releasing an album every two years, Tyler dropped The Estate Sale and challenged the norm for himself, and seemingly us. —Ecleen Luzmila Caraballo

12. Noname, Sundial

Noname

Label: N/A (self-released)

Release Date: August 11

Sundial is a product of growth and self-reflection. Noname described it as being a version of Telefone if the critically acclaimed mixtape was written by an alternate version of herself. It balances heavy concepts like the U.S. military war machine, capitalism, and Black plight with light and fluttery production and unfaltering bars. Sundial is just as resolute as Noname, with the rapper confronting her own faults and taking responsibility for how she contributes to systems she’s actively seeking to change. “Hold Me Down” discusses how the Black community needs to address the violence that comes from within its walls, while “Namesake” calls out the biggest artists in the world like Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, and even herself for performing for conglomerates like the Super Bowl Halftime Show and Coachella. With every outward critique Sundial delivers, there is an internal reflection that Noname earnestly owns. Noname is a kaleidoscope of different things, constantly morphing and changing at any given time, but as her second studio album Sundial poetically illustrates it, while she may be a “shadow walker, moon stalker, Black author, librarian, contrarian,” these descriptors will always be bookended with a “rapper too.” —Jordan Rose

11. Key Glock, Glockoma 2

Paper Route Empire

Label: Paper Route Empire

Released: Feb. 24

On Glockoma 2, Key Glock solidifies himself as one of the most exciting stars to come out of Memphis right now. With just 15 tracks, Key Glock seduces listeners with his infectious injury, paired with gritty bars, and hard-hitting trap production. On the album, Key Glock champions authenticity as he shares his real-life experiences and unapologetic attitude toward his opps. Key Glock is at his best on songs like “Work” and “Chromosomes” when he combines his innate storytelling with braggadocious lyrics and clever wordplay. Glaucoma 2 doesn’t reinvent the trap subgenre, but it is a strong body of work and a memorable addition to his growing catalog that cements Key Glock as a force to be reckoned with. —Jessica McKinney

10. Lil Yachty, Let's Start Here

QC/Motown

Label: Quality Control Music/Motown Records

Released: January 27

Let’s Start Here isn’t the album many would expect from Lil Yachty, but when he revealed that he experimented with magic mushrooms during the inception of this project, its sound makes a lot more sense. Let’s Start Here marks a very rustic departure from Yachty’s previous projects, and showcases his versatility and creative vision as an artist. Fusing sounds from experimental pop, psychedelic rock, trap, and R&B, Yachty still manages to create a cohesive body of work. While lyrically, Yachty delves into personal experiences with love and relationships, the music relies heavily on the overall vibe. Standout songs like “drive ME crazy!” “pRETTY,” and “the BLACK seminole” transport listeners to another dimension, taking them on a whimsical ride through Yachty’s twisted imagination. The collaborations on the project, which include Diana Gordon, Foushee, Justine Skye, and more, are subtle but serve as complementary vocals to Yachty’s style and approach. Let’s Start Here may not resonate with all of his fans, especially the ones who remember him as a SoundCloud rapper, but the album demonstrates Lil Yachty’s growth as an artist and proves to be his best project yet. —Jessica McKinney

9. Ice Spice, Like...? (Deluxe)

10K/Capitol Records

Label: 10K/Capitol Records

Released: January 20

In New York City, one word can mean several things depending on the voice inflection. “Deadass” can be interpreted as a question, reaction, or statement all in one, and on Ice Spice’s debut EP, Like..?, she captures the limitlessness of the city’s lingo and style in one catchall phrase. After catching fire with her viral hit “Munch” and “Bikini Bottom,” the Bronx rapper fans the flames by delivering even more quotable bars on tracks like “In Ha Mood” and “Princess Diana.” And while Like..? has enough quotables to last two summers, it also demonstrates Ice’s lyrical ability on tracks with other artists from the city including the Lil Tjay-assisted “Gangsta Boo,” and the remix of “Princess Diana” with Nicki Minaj. While Like..? is an EP, it’s made a heavy impact on the New York rap scene since it dropped at the top of 2023. Ice Spice is the moment thanks to her contagious lyrics, free-spirited flow, and ability to capture the attention of anyone who presses play on what she drops. If that doesn’t make Like..? a worthy selection for one of the best rap projects of the year so far, what would, like? —Jordan Rose

8. Metro Boomin, Heroes & Villains

Republic Records, Boominati

Label: Republic Records, Boominati

Release Date: Dec. 2, 2022

Metro’s Boomin’s Heroes & Villians started with an idea: to bring a group of remarkable people to see if they could become something more. Young Metro plays both the hero and the villain, somewhere between Thanos collecting Infinity Stones and Nick Fury assembling the Avengers. On your right: the melodies of Chris Brown, Don Toliver, and The Weeknd. On your left: vicious bars from 21 Savage, Young Thug, Travis Scott, and Future. Perhaps because of Metro’s working relationship with the guest list the resulting songs would’ve been a highlight on each artist’s last album, everyone raps like they’re in the end game. Rappers make multiple appearances, and no song has more than two guests, keeping the album grounded instead of an all over the map, streaming algorithm affair. H&V was still a streaming bonanza, cruising to 2 billion Spotify streams in five months largely thanks to its sole single, “Creepin'”—which samples a Mario Winans song, for those that don’t get the reference. Metro can produce all day, but he orchestrates additional production from Honorable C.N.O.T.E., Allen Ritter, DaHeala, and others while astutely keeping the gothic elements of trap at the forefront. The album’s world is meticulously built, designed for repeated listens, a welcome reprise in the era of inflated albums. These are dark times, but Metro Boomin reminds us it’s OK to still believe in heroes. —Insanul Ahmed

7. Bad Bunny, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana

Rimas

Label: Rimas

Release Date: Oct. 13

NSLQVPM is Bad Bunny’s biggest ode to his artistic beginning in 2016. Returning to his Latin trap debut (evident in songs like “Tu No Vives Asi” with Arcangel or “Vuelve” with Daddy Yankee). This body of work is a treat, functioning as the middle ground between the Caribbean-influenced Latin trap he started with and the mainstream wave he is pioneering, appeasing his fans—old and new—while honoring his continued path of chasing an ever-evolving sound. 


Alongside the grander scope of music released this year, Bad Bunny’s fifth studio album goes against the grain with a sonically nuanced trap project that meticulously honors the contemporary Puerto Rican diaspora with details like the “Al Natural” sample from Tego Calderon and Yandel, featured on “No Me Quiero Casar.” The compilation also thoughtfully features artists born and/or raised in the island, like the thrilling young lyricist Young Chimi, driving force Young Miko, and legendary De La Ghetto, honoring their individual artistic qualities and joining that with the project’s mission. Overall, Bad Bunny proves that sonically, he is completely in tune with the demands of culture, bridging the past and present in a culmination that his popularity is leading. —Katelina ‘Gata’ Eccleston

6. Victoria Monét, Jaguar II

Lovett Music/RCA

Label: Lovett Music/RCA

Release date: Aug. 25

Jaguar II stands out as an exceptional listening experience and the most memorable of R&B releases of the year. While the recent nomination for Best Contemporary R&B Album at the 2024 Grammys is a testament to its quality, the album surpasses its own boundaries, weaving together a rich tapestry of sounds, blending R&B, neo-soul, pop, and reggae. Victoria Monét's prowess shines in the standout single "On My Mama," where she ingeniously samples Chalie Boy's track of the same name, creating a defining moment in the album. Another notable collaboration is "Hollywood," featuring Earth, Wind & Fire, elevating the project into a cross-generational experience. All throughout the project, Monét’s velvety vocals shine through. And what adds a unique touch to Jaguar II are snippets featuring Monét's infant daughter, who is singing and talking in the background. These tender moments add an intimate layer to the album, resonating with listeners on a personal level. For longtime fans of Victoria Monét's career, the recognition at the top has been a long time coming. But the wait has only intensified the sweetness of this moment. Jaguar II is a clear indication of Monét's enduring quality as an artist. —Jessica McKinney

5. Killer Mike, Michael

Loma Vista Recordings/Concord

Label: Loma Vista Recordings/Concord

Release Date: June 16


Fueled by glowing soul beats and naked introspection, Michael deconstructs the motives, aspirations, and traumas behind the Killer Mike rap persona, rendering them with deeply humanizing sensitivity. Wreathed in majestic horns and a preacher's repetition, "Down By Law" is a cross-generational pep talk for hustlers with dreams of escape. Meanwhile, "Something for the Junkies" uses his aunt's lucid reminiscence to unearth a drug addict's overlooked humanity: sure, things change, but the glory of the old days is just a memory away. Framed in Black church music, sincerity, and powerful features from Mozzy, 6LACK, Andre 3000 (!) and more, the LP oscillates between themes of grief and transformation, with Mike's pummeling flows and hard-earned conviction swirling them into a mosaic of Southern Black experiences. If Mike initially discovered strength in his bulletproof alter-ego, Michael finds power in vulnerability. —Peter A. Berry

4. Doja Cat, Scarlet

RCA/Kemosabe

Label: RCA/Kemosabe

Release Date: Sept. 22

She said what she said. And although I’m tempted to say that Doja Cat reintroduces herself on this project, longtime followers will know that a lot of it—including the (perhaps extreme???) playful unseriousness of the rollout act, and exploration of internal oddities (the “I’m a cow” era will always reign supreme)—is merely an extension of the artist Doja has always been. Her mildly safe, beloved pop single “Agora Hills” juxtaposes hard-hitting rap standouts like “Paint The Town Red” and “FTG” to create an album that has something for every type of listener she’s amassed in her career, and reel in new ones who can appreciate detailed storytelling and solid bars—a strong suit that’s all but new (forget not her promise in 2021: “you will respect my pen.”) 


Flaunting a catalog that already puts her vocal range and accessibility on center stage, this project gave Doja Cat room to play and expand on her artistry. And as a bonus, it will forever undoubtedly solidify Doja Cat as one of the best rappers of her time. —Ecleen Luzmila Caraballo

3. Travis Scott, Utopia

Cactus Jack/Epic

Label: Cactus Jack/Epic

Release date: July 28 

Renowned for crafting immersive listening experiences, Utopia masterfully encapsulates Travis Scott‘s trademark elements, steering fans through a thrilling journey of atmospheric beats, genre-blurring sounds, and illusionary vocals. From the opening track, "Hyaena," Scott beckons listeners into his enigmatic universe. The production, akin to a cinematic masterpiece, boasts lush layers, intricate sampling, and a booming bass that set the stage for a mesmerizing musical experience. The track "Meltdown" emerges as a menacing record where Scott and Drake step into their villainous narratives. Contrasting this, "Fe!n" introduces a rambunctious and mosh-worthy beat. The slower-burning "I Know ?" also retains the energetic signature that defines Travis Scott's brand. But beyond serving as a showcase for Scott's own artistry, Utopia becomes a platform for collaboration. The album provides both seasoned artists like Drake and Young Thug and emerging talents like Rob49 with the space to shine while preserving the essence of Scott's distinctive sound. Sure, the album is not without criticism, with most critics pointing out the obvious similarities to Kanye West’s Yeezus. But even these comparisons seem irrelevant considering Scott’s substantial role in the production and inspiration of West’s album. Utopia may not break new ground in terms of discovering a new sound or genre, but it remains a captivating musical odyssey that everyone should embark on. In a year void of many blockbuster rap releases, Utopia undoubtedly quenched the genre’s thirst for captivating music. —Jessica McKinney

2. SZA, SOS

RCA/TDE

Label: RCA/Top Dawg Entertainment

Release Date: Dec. 9, 2022

Oscillating between borderline despair and comical anger amid bouts of blasé joy, SZA dives into cheeky and deliciously chaotic depths in what was initially a retirement album that instead became the fuel for both angsty listeners everywhere, as well as her continued music career at large. Five years after a triumphant debut on CTRL, SZA returned with SOS and more than proved herself, affirming what she told Complex before its release: “I can be whatever kind of artist I want.”

Sonically mature and lusciously petty lyrically, SZA’s strengths shine on tracks like rap-forward offerings “Low” and the pouty, perfect, painfully tease-length “Smoking on My Ex Pack,” as well as fan-favorite “Kill Bill,” admittedly both wild (yet apparently relatable) and imaginative. Touting a stellar team of writers and producers on this project—including Babyface, Rob Bisel, ThankGod4Cody, Benny Blanco, and more—the singer went from what she thought would be a “SZA summer” to over a year of dominance across genres, as she hopscotches between hip-hop and R&B to rock and pop. Although she’s at times self-deprecating, I leave this project feeling bad for no one but the person who made SZA feel like an “ordinary girl.” —Ecleen Luzmila Caraballo

1. Gunna, A Gift & A Curse

300 Entertainment/Young Stoner Life Records

Label: 300 Entertainment/Young Stoner Life Records

Release Date: June 16

The odds were stacked against Gunna. The Atlanta rapper's 2023 was likely one of the most challenging years of his life and music career, as he faced racketeering charges brought against him and his YSL labelmates. Still, he persevered and did the improbable—produced the best album of the year. A Gift & a Curse is a child of tribulation meeting undeniable talent. The rap world immediately turned on Gunna after he took an Alford plea to be released from prison amidst the RICO proceedings, but rather than responding to the commentary with a lengthy Notes app message, he turned to the music. A Gift & a Curse lays out where Gunna’s mind has been between his Dec. 2022 release from prison.

The project is properly introduced with “Back at It,” a track marked by sullen piano keys and grumbling bars from the rapper before the album picks up steam on “Paybach.” Even amidst his toil about his current disposition, Gunna still finds space to deliver one of the songs of the summer with “Fukumean” and another staple to his discography with “Rodeo Dr.” Despite these upbeat songs, though, Gunna’s plight and concern over his brother Young Thug still rings out on songs like “Bread & Butter” and “Turned Your Back.” That’s what makes A Gift & a Curse so special: It’s able to find balance in the bleakness of Gunna’s situation without dwelling on it. As the outro “Alright” illustrates, even though times are hard now, they won’t remain like this forever. That’s a message that can resonate regardless of what someone is going through, and one that the world needs more of right now. —Jordan Rose 

