Doja Cat Trolls Fans by Interviewing Herself, Addresses Losing Millions of Followers and Shaved Head

Doja Cat is a troll through and through.

On Monday, the artist shared a six-minute video of her as Scarlet—her quasi-Carrie, red-faced character from her album rollout—interviewing herself as Doja. While she asks questions that apply to her life, some of her answers are outlandish.

Doja addresses losing over a million followers on social media for several reasons, including refusing to tell them she loves them and ranting about her fans online. When asked why she lost so many fans, Doja says, “Because I posted a picture of Whoopi Goldberg’s nipples to Instagram. Because they were kind of sexy.”

At one point, though, the Grammy winner is honest when asked how she separates the artist from the person.

“I don’t separate it,” she says. “I didn’t used to write as myself. I used to write as what I thought was appropriate and what I thought was going to be eaten up. But I feel like I’m in another vein of life. I can express myself as me and I have never been so comfortable.”