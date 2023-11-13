Same Old Song: Hip-Hop Sampling In 2023

Legal mishaps aside, the more Puff ruled the charts, the more hate he got.

“I think the reason why Puff got a bad rap in that era when he was redoing 'Let's Dance' and Led Zeppelin’s 'Kashmir’ is that he was grabbing records that were already enormous hits,” said A-Trak. “Whereas everyone always romanticized grabbing the forgotten record that never quite made it, giving it new life, and turning it into a smash. When Pete Rock grabbed Tom Scott’s horns from 'Today' and turned it into 'They Reminisce Over You,’ you're just like, ‘Oh man, how?’ That first record wasn't huge; now you turn it into this generational anthem. That's kind of the dream.”

That romanticized dream may be why many felt Bad Boy's sample choices felt obvious. Of course using The Isley Brothers’ “Between the Sheets” was going to make for a great song—it’s so obvious when you hear “Big Poppa.” What’s often forgotten is that “Between the Sheets” was sampled a dozen times before —by Audio Two, UGK, A Tribe Called Quest, and more—yet none of those songs are as revered as “Big Poppa.” Artists also had to win the approval of the artists they sampled: Herb Albert’s “Rise” was the rare instrumental that went No. 1. Many rappers tried to sample it, but Herb and his brother Randy denied every single one of them—until Randy heard a tape of Biggie rapping “Hypnotize.”

Yes, “Every Breath You Take” was a huge hit, topping the charts for eight weeks. Yet sampling it didn’t do much for MC Peaches in ‘91 or Karmah in ’97. “I’ll Be Missing You” was an even bigger hit than the original, hitting No. 1 for 11 weeks. And again, recontextualization: “Every Breath You Take” is thought of as a romantic song, but Sting himself called it “rather evil” because it’s about “surveillance and ownership,” influenced by his pending divorce after having an affair with his wife’s best friend. “Missing You” is totally different; it’s a ballad for a fallen friend who was viciously gunned down in public with a hook sung by his widow.

Using a classic song didn’t always work wonders. Puffy’s formula began showing diminishing returns the following year when he teamed up with Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page for “Come With Me.” The song sampled Zeppelin’s “Kashmir” and peaked in the Top 5, but it’s not beloved like other Bad Boy hits from that era. Chuck D called it a “debacle.” But no idea’s truly original.

“Zeppelin fans freaked out: ‘What are you doing taking this classic epic song and turning it into a pop song?’” said Merck Mercuriadis, a music industry executive and Nile Rodgers’ manager. “They don't know that Jimmy Page and Robert Plant based all their songs on great blues songs from the ‘40s and ‘50s. They didn't even give credit to those blues players, similar to how Nile didn't get credit, because they were young and didn't know the proper process. As they grew older, they realized they needed to do the right thing, and they included names like Willie Dixon on the records. Where were the Muddy Waters fans freaking out in 1958, 1968, or 1970 when Zeppelin were effectively rewriting Willie Dixon songs?”

Sometimes, even giving credit isn’t enough credit. Puffy and Sting say they’re great friends, and Sting praised “Missing You”—lost in the sauce is The Police’s guitarist, Andy Summers, who called the song a "major rip-off." It’s Summers’ guitar playing that’s actually sampled, not Sting’s singing (which Faith Evans interpolates), but Sting owns the publishing. It’s reminiscent of what happened with James Brown’s “Funky Drummer.” One of the most sampled songs ever, “Funky Drummer” probably made a fortune for Brown and his estate. But it’s not Brown being sampled as much as his drummer, Clyde Stubbifeld, who was only paid once as a session musician. In the documentary Copyright Criminals, Stubblefield remarked, “They say I’m the world’s most sampled drummer. I haven’t gotten a penny for it though.”

Bad Boy’s reign eventually came to an end, though not before Puff’s pop formula brought hip-hop permanently into the mainstream. Hip-hop’s rise did lift every voice. The music of Rodgers, George Clinton, James Brown, and others got a second life through all the rappers that used their music. They all probably made a lot of money. Mercuriadis estimates that Rodgers made as much off being sampled as he did from his original hits.

“Sampling is getting to the point it’s out of hand too. I mean, pretty soon we’ll be sampling the sample that was already sampled.” —Prince in 1999 to MTV News

There’s a story A-Trak has probably told too many times but is worth repeating. He’s often credited for giving Kanye West the sample for “Stronger,” though that’s not exactly how it happened. While on tour with Kanye in Europe, A-Trak realized Kanye had never heard Daft Punk’s 2001 worldwide hit “Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger.” When he played him the song, he was surprised that Kanye—who first blew up as a producer speeding up soul records—said he wanted to use it. “I was still in a sort of ‘90s mentality of like, you have to dig for a sample that people haven't heard before, or you have to flip it,” recalls A-Trak. Kanye made his version anyway, which he called “Stronger,” and when A-Trak heard the final version he saw the vision. “Like, I get it. You turned it into some different shit—like, you didn't just jack it. It was definitely flipped enough where I was like, ‘OK, I'm with this.’”

The process of that song made A-Trak realize he needed to revisit those unwritten rules from the ’90s. But that was 15 years ago. Hip-hop has evolved since Puff ruled the world and Kanye graduated, but not at the dramatic artistic pace it did in the ’80s and ’90s. If you compare a rap record like Boogie Down Productions’ 1987 track “The Bridge Is Over” to Big Pun’s 1998 hit “Still Not a Player,” they don’t sound like they were made a decade apart—they sound like they were made a century apart. Meanwhile, my conversation with A-Trak took place the day after Travis Scott dropped Utopia, one of the best rap albums of the year—which was immediately noted for sounding like Kanye West’s Yeezus, a decade-old album.

“If someone's making a record in 1994 and sampling something from 1974, there’s recontextualization, [by turning] a record that was made before hip-hop existed into a hip-hop sound,” said A-Trak, who loves the gut feeling guiding today’s producers, who probably are sampling songs from a folder of tracks a friend sent them. “If you transpose the same time gap and it's 2023, you're sampling something from 20 years ago—that's 2003. That doesn't even feel that distant. Ever since the internet really took over our lives and the way that we consume culture, there's this constant, weird paradox where in some ways time feels sped up and trends move faster than before. A decade now seems to come and go in three or four years. But there's also this weird sense of time being stretched out.”

Time is a flat circle—that might be why the sampling debate has come back around. Today, artists like Metro Boomin, Ice Spice, and Ozuna have all sampled Bad Boy songs, effectively biting “the biggest biter of all time.” Young Miko recently interpolated the opening bars from “Rapper’s Delight.” Young artists today grew up to and were inspired by music that came out in the ’90s and increasingly the 2000s. “The older generation will probably say it's wack because they cannot understand today's music,” said Amen-Ra. “They're not really in touch with what's going on; just like when we did it, they couldn't get with it. They told us that it was wack too.”