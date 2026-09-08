Alejandro De Jesus Portrait

Alejandro De Jesus

Joined December 2022 | 10 posts
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Latest Stories

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Bad Bunny's Albums, Ranked Worst to Best

Bad Bunny has become a voice for Puerto Rico’s collective consciousness. Here is a ranking of his albums, from 'YHLQMDLG' to 'Debí Tirar Más Fotos.'

Alejandro De Jesus499 days ago
Duki performing on stage, wearing a red camouflage shirt and red gloves, holding a microphone with bright stage lights behind.

Duki Is Trying to Take Argentina’s Trap Sound Global

Duki is Argentina’s most-streamed artist. He is now trying to see if he can take his trap sound to the United States.

Alejandro De Jesus534 days ago
DJ performing on stage at a large outdoor music festival, with a massive crowd and colorful lights in the background.

A Weekend with Gordo at EDC Mexico

We spent the day with producer and DJ Gordo as he prepped for his set at Electric Daisy Carnival in Mexico City.

Alejandro De Jesus566 days ago
Two DJs performing at a party, wearing casual jackets and hats, with colorful lights in the background.

A Weekend in the Aspens with The Martinez Brothers

We caught up with house music DJ duo The Martinez Brothers as they brought their high-energy dance sounds to Aspen.

Alejandro De Jesus572 days ago
Four celebrities are featured: Kendrick Lamar smiling in a green jacket, Billie Eilish in a black suit, Playboi Carti with fire in the background, and GloRilla in a black outfit. "Best of 2024" text is in the center.

The 50 Best Songs of 2024

Yes, the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef has produced some of the best songs of 2024. But our list also includes tracks from SZA, Latto, SahBabii, and more.

Alejandro De Jesus644 days ago
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The 50 Best Albums Of 2023

From smooth R&amp;B projects to hard-hitting rap albums and an unexpected project that made its way to the top—these are Complex’s picks for the best albums of 2023.

Alejandro De Jesus1008 days ago

First Impressions Of Bad Bunny's New Album, 'Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana'

We discuss the album's best, worst, and most surprising parts.

Alejandro De Jesus1070 days ago

First Impressions Of Rauw Alejandro’s New Album, ‘Playa Saturno’

Rauw is back with his summer offering. Here are our initial thoughts.

Alejandro De Jesus1168 days ago

The Best Albums Of 2023 (So Far)

Alejandro De Jesus1198 days ago
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The Best Albums of 2022

These are Complex's top 50 albums of the year, from Drake and 21 Savage's 'Her Loss,' to Sudan Archives' 'Natural Brown Prom Queen,' Bad Bunny, and more.

Alejandro De Jesus1386 days ago
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