Alejandro De Jesus
Latest Stories
Bad Bunny's Albums, Ranked Worst to Best
Bad Bunny has become a voice for Puerto Rico’s collective consciousness. Here is a ranking of his albums, from 'YHLQMDLG' to 'Debí Tirar Más Fotos.'
Duki Is Trying to Take Argentina’s Trap Sound Global
Duki is Argentina’s most-streamed artist. He is now trying to see if he can take his trap sound to the United States.
A Weekend with Gordo at EDC Mexico
We spent the day with producer and DJ Gordo as he prepped for his set at Electric Daisy Carnival in Mexico City.
A Weekend in the Aspens with The Martinez Brothers
We caught up with house music DJ duo The Martinez Brothers as they brought their high-energy dance sounds to Aspen.
The 50 Best Songs of 2024
Yes, the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef has produced some of the best songs of 2024. But our list also includes tracks from SZA, Latto, SahBabii, and more.
The 50 Best Albums Of 2023
From smooth R&B projects to hard-hitting rap albums and an unexpected project that made its way to the top—these are Complex’s picks for the best albums of 2023.
First Impressions Of Bad Bunny's New Album, 'Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana'
We discuss the album's best, worst, and most surprising parts.
First Impressions Of Rauw Alejandro’s New Album, ‘Playa Saturno’
Rauw is back with his summer offering. Here are our initial thoughts.
The Best Albums of 2022
These are Complex's top 50 albums of the year, from Drake and 21 Savage's 'Her Loss,' to Sudan Archives' 'Natural Brown Prom Queen,' Bad Bunny, and more.