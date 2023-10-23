Mariah the Scientist Has A Lot To Say On Her New Album, Young Thug, And The Internet

Why did you decide to release “From a Woman” as one of the first singles?

So, I really like “From a Woman” because it's a different subject matter for me, but it still came out really great. It was just on a beat with no drums at first, and I let a couple of different people play with it. Then, London on da Track did what he does. He was just really passionate about that song. That's probably my favorite [song] right now, because I'm resonating with it the most. But I feel like it was a good way to reintroduce this project. I also feel like you could consider it to be R&B, and that's what the majority of people are looking for. I don't want to shock them with something like the Kaytranada song. I didn’t want to put that one out first. I performed it a couple of times over the summer, but I felt like it might be too foreign to my core fans. So I wanted to give them something that they would fuck with. And then by the time the project comes out, you'll be able to see how it progresses, and then maybe you'll be able to understand it more.

When was “From a Woman” created?

I wrote it on Nov. 7, 2022. That's not that long ago. That's not even a year ago. And then I guess I recorded it at some point and then boom—it came out to be what it was.

Was the plan always to drop “From a Woman” in tandem with Young Thug’s “From a Man?”

So he had shot this video and the treatment. The video treatment was almost identical to a video treatment I had, but it was like in two different perspectives. His video treatment was him riding around, and I was waiting at home. And then [my video treatment] was me waiting at home and he's riding around. So when I recognized that it was so similar, I thought it would be fire to tie them in. We had already discussed a couple of times doing something where we made music from one perspective and then the other perspective. It visually fit the aesthetic, and I really like that song of his. I really like that song of mine too. And then, I don't think his was originally called “From a Man,” but he changed it.

On “From a Woman,” you said that you can’t call him Slime because it just doesn’t fit who he is. Do you have other pet names that you call him instead?

I've never really been able to call him Slime. I just feel like Slime—that's for the boys or something. I call him a lot of things, a lot of inappropriate things for sure. Mainly in public, I just call him Jeff. But on a personal tip, I mean, I call him whatever you call your significant other.

What is one song from the album that captures the project’s soul or overall essence?

I will probably say number one, which is called “Heaven Is A Place On Earth.” I don't know if it necessarily defines the project, but it's a summary of how I'm feeling at all times these days. I feel like it just depicts my growth. It depicts a lot of the past, present, future kind of thing for me.

What other music videos are you planning to release?

I want to do one with Kaytranada, but he's a busy guy. So I have to wait until he can shoot it, because I want him to be in it. And then honestly, I want to see what everybody likes and gravitates to, and then I’ll do a visual for that. Previously, I've just only done visuals for what I wanted to do and didn't really give my supporters the floor on deciding. I think it could be cool to let them sway me on which song they feel needs visuals.

You've been pretty open about the judgment you've received online from fans and critics. What motivates you to keep opening up in your music and also speaking publicly on the things that you've experienced?

I can't really act on how somebody else feels or what they want me to do. Especially when it comes to my art, I really don't let people fuck with that. I don't mind cussing you out and saying, “This is my shit. Not yours. Mind your motherfucking business.’” I have no problem saying that. When it comes to the Internet, it's a big difference between criticism and getting bullied. I just deleted Twitter a couple of months ago because it can be too much. It can be overly negative. So I just remove myself because it's a difference between saying something like, “Maybe she should go get some vocal lessons. It could probably improve her stage performance,” versus saying, “Oh my fucking God. I hate the way she speaks. I hate her voice. If I have to hear it again, I'm going to fucking kill myself.” I feel like it's hard to really separate that on the Internet. It's like one big flowing ocean of commentary.