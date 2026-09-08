Grant Rindner Portrait

Grant Rindner

Twitter Navigation Icon
Joined August 2017 | 76 posts
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

A sepia-toned portrait of a bald man lying down with his hands on his chest, framed in an ornate frame.

The 20 Best Mac Miller Projects, Ranked

Mac Miller left behind a collection of albums, mixtapes, EPs, and oddball projects to keep fans debating for years.

Grant Rindner5 hours ago
Mac Miller in a white cap and pink sweatshirt stands against a red curtain backdrop.

Mac Miller's "Divine Feminine" Turns 10: How Losing Love and Finding It Again Shaped a Masterpiece

As 'Divine Feminine' turns 10, the people who helped build it look back on how heartbreak and new love made it Mac Miller's most personal work.

Grant Rindner1 day ago
Frank Ocean wearing headphones and a white shirt with a social justice message.

Frank Ocean's 'Blonde:' 10 Things You Didn't Know About the Classic Album

Ten years later, 'Blonde' is still one of the most obsessed-over albums of the century. Here are 10 things you didn't know about the classic.

Grant Rindner28 days ago
Chance the Rapper wearing a denim jacket and a cap with the number "3" on it, in a purple-tinted image. This was during the Coloring Book era.

Chance the Rapper and Collaborators on the Legacy of Coloring Book: "None of Us Knew Anything"

For the 10-year anniversary, Chance the Rapper looks back on 'Coloring Book,' his classic 2016 mixtape that changed the music industry.

Grant Rindner127 days ago
Kanye West in various outfits and styles against a red background, showcasing different phases of his career. Each Kanye represents him from another era, including Kanye in a black shirt and sunglasses from Bully.

Kanye West's Albums, Ranked Worst to Best

We’re ranking Kanye West’s discography—from worst to best—including ‘The College Dropout,’ ‘Yeezus,’ and his latest 'Bully.'

Grant Rindner164 days ago
Advertisement
Rapper LL Cool J dressed in a red and white Santa Claus outfit, sitting on a patterned couch, smiling at the camera.

The 30 Best Christmas Rap Songs

Hip-hop Christmas songs have been around forever from Run-DMC's "Christmas In Hollis" to DMX’s “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” to Lil Nas X's "Holiday." Here is a list of our favorites.

Grant Rindner272 days ago
Joe Budden on stage holding a microphone, wearing a dark outfit. A table with a water bottle is beside him. Event backdrop visible.

The Best Music Podcasts Right Now

From ‘Dissect’ to ‘ The Joe Budden Podcast,’ here are the best music podcasts on the Internet right now.

Grant Rindner417 days ago

The 50 Best Songs Of 2023

From an inescapable Latin trap hit to a song that highlights the evolution of Jersey club, here are the best songs of the year.

Grant Rindner1003 days ago

The 50 Best Albums Of 2023

From smooth R&amp;B projects to hard-hitting rap albums and an unexpected project that made its way to the top—these are Complex’s picks for the best albums of 2023.

Grant Rindner1008 days ago

Best Songs Of 2023 (So Far)

Grant Rindner1193 days ago
Microsoft Bing

Presented By

Microsoft Bing

Advertisement

The Best Albums Of 2023 (So Far)

Grant Rindner1198 days ago
Microsoft Bing

Presented By

Microsoft Bing

raesremmurdinterviewsremm4

‘They Act Like We’re Dead’: Rae Sremmurd Talk New Music and More

Complex spoke with Rae Sremmurd about turning 300 songs into a 14-track album, how the mannequin challenge presaged the explosion of TikTok &amp; more.

Grant Rindner1254 days ago
Best Spotify Playlists

The Best Spotify Playlists Right Now

Featuring New Music Friday to Complex's own Best New Music to RapCaviar and much more, these are all the best playlists on Spotify right now.

Grant Rindner1401 days ago
Kendrick Lamar's Best Verses

Kendrick Lamar’s Best Verses, Ranked

From the third verse on "King Kunta" to his guest verse on "Control," Kendrick Lamar has delivered many standout verses in his career. These are his best.

Grant Rindner2283 days ago
Best Albums of 2020 (So Far)

The Best Albums of 2020 (So Far)

From Lil Baby’s ‘My Turn’ to Lil Uzi Vert’s ‘Eternal Atake,’ these are Complex's picks for the 50 best music albums of 2020 (so far).

Grant Rindner2284 days ago
Advertisement
Nav

Nav Explains His Motivational Tweets

Nav sits for a conversation about his new album 'Good Intentions' and breaks down the meaning behind his most motivational tweets.

Grant Rindner2323 days ago
DaBaby

DaBaby Switches Up His Flow With Mixed Results on ‘Blame It On Baby’

DaBaby has returned with a new studio album, 'Blame It On Baby.’ Here’s the Complex album review.

Grant Rindner2341 days ago
Sheff G poses for his Complex interview

Sheff G Helped Define the Brooklyn Drill Sound—Now He’s Pushing It Forward

Earning the spotlight as a trailblazer of Brooklyn drill, Sheff G is focused on continuing to innovate. He hopes to re-write his own story in the process.

Grant Rindner2346 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App