Katelina 'Gata' Eccleston Portrait

Katelina 'Gata' Eccleston

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Gata is a music historian, creative, and entrepreneur whose work focuses on the analysis and social paradigms of reggaeton.

Joined December 2023 | 1 posts
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From smooth R&amp;B projects to hard-hitting rap albums and an unexpected project that made its way to the top—these are Complex’s picks for the best albums of 2023.

Katelina 'Gata' Eccleston1008 days ago

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