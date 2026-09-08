Ecleen Luzmila Caraballo Portrait

Ecleen Luzmila Caraballo

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Joined August 2022 | 52 posts
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Latest Stories

50 Cent, Nicki Minaj, Nas, Jay-Z, and Cardi B are featured in a collage for "50 Best New York Rappers of All Time" by Complex.

50 Best New York Rappers of All Time, Ranked

From pioneers like Rakim to legends like Jay-Z to newer icons like Pop Smoke and Cardi B, these are the 50 best New York rappers of all time.

Ecleen Luzmila Caraballo113 days ago
Camila Cabello on Complex magazine cover labeled "Switching Lanes," wearing a graphic tee with long hair cascading over her shoulders

Switching Lanes: Camila Cabello Complex Cover

Ecleen Luzmila Caraballo813 days ago
Bad Bunny, wearing a dark suit and baseball cap, performs passionately on stage. He is holding a microphone close to his mouth

Looking Back (and Forward) With Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny opens up about the state of trap and reggaeton, how he defines love, and his Most Wanted Tour.

Ecleen Luzmila Caraballo833 days ago
Collage of four musicians with graphics indicating a music-related event or lineup

What's On Our Playlist: ScHoolboy Q, Tierra Whack, Gunna, Karol G, And More

From ScHoolboy Q to Tierra Whack and Gunna, here's what's on the Complex Music staff's playlist.

Ecleen Luzmila Caraballo944 days ago

15 R&B Artists To Watch In 2024

Plus, a playlist for lovers–for today and beyond.

Ecleen Luzmila Caraballo946 days ago
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24 Rappers To Watch In 2024

Here's who you should keep an eye on this year.

Ecleen Luzmila Caraballo947 days ago

Usher’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Was Incredible. Here Are All Our Thoughts

Our immediate takeaways from Usher’s memorable halftime show.

Ecleen Luzmila Caraballo949 days ago

Grammys 2024: The Good, The Bad & The Questionable

From Killer Mike's big win followed by a questionably timed arrest to Jay-Z using his acceptance speech to deliver a pointed message, here are some of our staff picks for standout moments of the night, for better or worse.

Ecleen Luzmila Caraballo955 days ago

What's On Our Playlist: Megan Thee Stallion, Ice Spice, SiR, And More

From Megan Thee Stallion and Ice Spice to SiR, and Skepta, here's what's on the Complex Music staff's playlist this week.

Ecleen Luzmila Caraballo965 days ago

The Best Rap Verses Of 2023

From André 3000 and Killer Mike's inimitable poetic skill on "Scientists &amp; Engineers" to a sticky track that led to some of Cardi B's best bars ever, and more—here are the 20 best rap verses of the year.

Ecleen Luzmila Caraballo1001 days ago
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The 50 Best Songs Of 2023

From an inescapable Latin trap hit to a song that highlights the evolution of Jersey club, here are the best songs of the year.

Ecleen Luzmila Caraballo1003 days ago

The 50 Best Albums Of 2023

From smooth R&amp;B projects to hard-hitting rap albums and an unexpected project that made its way to the top—these are Complex’s picks for the best albums of 2023.

Ecleen Luzmila Caraballo1008 days ago

Bubbling: Tyla, South African Pop Star Who Dares to Stay True

The "Water" singer shares the story behind the Travis Scott remix of her hit song, what you can expect from her in the future, and why she's keen on being the African pop star the world needs.

Ecleen Luzmila Caraballo1017 days ago

First Impressions Of Drake's New Project, 'For All The Dogs: Scary Hours Edition'

Here are our release day thoughts on Drake's latest.

Ecleen Luzmila Caraballo1035 days ago

What's On: Megan Thee Stallion, Gunna, And Kid Cudi Lead The Best New Music Releases

From Megan Thee Stallion's "Cobra" to Gunna and Turbo's "Bachelor," here's what's on our playlist.

Ecleen Luzmila Caraballo1049 days ago
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What's On Our Playlist: City Girls, Sampha, Rick Ross, And More

From the City Girls to Sampha, here is what is playing on the Complex Music staff's playlist.

Ecleen Luzmila Caraballo1063 days ago

The Recipe: ‘Michael,’ by Killer Mike

<i>The story of how a quest for freedom—for himself, as well as Black men and the people who love them—became one of the best rap albums of 2023.</i>

Ecleen Luzmila Caraballo1064 days ago
Ice Spice Complex Cover October 2023

Ice Spice Takes Flight

Ecleen Luzmila Caraballo1067 days ago

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