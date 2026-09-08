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50 Best New York Rappers of All Time, Ranked
From pioneers like Rakim to legends like Jay-Z to newer icons like Pop Smoke and Cardi B, these are the 50 best New York rappers of all time.
Looking Back (and Forward) With Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny opens up about the state of trap and reggaeton, how he defines love, and his Most Wanted Tour.
What's On Our Playlist: ScHoolboy Q, Tierra Whack, Gunna, Karol G, And More
From ScHoolboy Q to Tierra Whack and Gunna, here's what's on the Complex Music staff's playlist.
15 R&B Artists To Watch In 2024
Plus, a playlist for lovers–for today and beyond.
24 Rappers To Watch In 2024
Here's who you should keep an eye on this year.
Usher’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Was Incredible. Here Are All Our Thoughts
Our immediate takeaways from Usher’s memorable halftime show.
Grammys 2024: The Good, The Bad & The Questionable
From Killer Mike's big win followed by a questionably timed arrest to Jay-Z using his acceptance speech to deliver a pointed message, here are some of our staff picks for standout moments of the night, for better or worse.
What's On Our Playlist: Megan Thee Stallion, Ice Spice, SiR, And More
From Megan Thee Stallion and Ice Spice to SiR, and Skepta, here's what's on the Complex Music staff's playlist this week.
The Best Rap Verses Of 2023
From André 3000 and Killer Mike's inimitable poetic skill on "Scientists & Engineers" to a sticky track that led to some of Cardi B's best bars ever, and more—here are the 20 best rap verses of the year.
The 50 Best Songs Of 2023
From an inescapable Latin trap hit to a song that highlights the evolution of Jersey club, here are the best songs of the year.
The 50 Best Albums Of 2023
From smooth R&B projects to hard-hitting rap albums and an unexpected project that made its way to the top—these are Complex’s picks for the best albums of 2023.
Bubbling: Tyla, South African Pop Star Who Dares to Stay True
The "Water" singer shares the story behind the Travis Scott remix of her hit song, what you can expect from her in the future, and why she's keen on being the African pop star the world needs.
First Impressions Of Drake's New Project, 'For All The Dogs: Scary Hours Edition'
Here are our release day thoughts on Drake's latest.
What's On: Megan Thee Stallion, Gunna, And Kid Cudi Lead The Best New Music Releases
From Megan Thee Stallion's "Cobra" to Gunna and Turbo's "Bachelor," here's what's on our playlist.
What's On Our Playlist: City Girls, Sampha, Rick Ross, And More
From the City Girls to Sampha, here is what is playing on the Complex Music staff's playlist.
The Recipe: ‘Michael,’ by Killer Mike
<i>The story of how a quest for freedom—for himself, as well as Black men and the people who love them—became one of the best rap albums of 2023.</i>