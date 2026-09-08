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Kemet High

Joined June 2019 | 54 posts
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Latest Stories

The image features a collage of rappers like JID, Young Dro, G Herbo and Cardi B with vibrant colors and text reading "The best of 2025."

The 25 Best Rap Verses of 2025

From vets like Pusha-T and Kendrick Lamar to newer spitters like Doechii and Nino Paid, these are the best rap verses of 2025 so far.

Kemet High268 days ago
Rapper LL Cool J dressed in a red and white Santa Claus outfit, sitting on a patterned couch, smiling at the camera.

The 30 Best Christmas Rap Songs

Hip-hop Christmas songs have been around forever from Run-DMC's "Christmas In Hollis" to DMX’s “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” to Lil Nas X's "Holiday." Here is a list of our favorites.

Kemet High272 days ago
Gucci Mane wearing headphones and a colorful shirt stands in front of a microphone in a recording studio.

The 20 Best “First Day Out” Songs

From Gucci Mane’s 2009 “First Day Out” to Kodak Black’s version in 2017, here is a ranking of the best “First Day Out” songs.

Kemet High276 days ago
A collage with four sections: ramen bowl, a person in red with birds, a person wearing a "GLASS" hat and chains, and a person in a green mask.

The 35 Best Hip-Hop Albums of 2025

In 2025, we got monster albums from rappers like YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Cardi B, the Clipse, EsDeeKid, and more.

Kemet High286 days ago
Collage with artwork and a woman in red, two white chairs in a jungle, and a green toy soldier on a pink background. "Best of 2025" text.

The 50 Best Albums of 2025

The year was full of peaks and valleys, with standout releases from Bad Bunny, Clipse, Justin Bieber, PinkPantheress, and more. Here are the best albums of 2025.

Kemet High287 days ago
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Four images of Travis Scott in different outfits and poses, with a colorful gradient background.

Travis Scott Albums, Ranked Worst to Best

From ‘Owl Pharoah’ to ‘UTOPIA,’ Travis Scott has put together a stacked discography. Here are all of his projects, ranked.

Kemet High518 days ago
Migos, Outkast, Lil Jon

15 Best Atlanta Rap Groups of All Time, Ranked

Atlanta rap has been shaped by many influential groups over the years. From OutKast to Migos, here are the greatest Atlanta rap groups of all time.

Kemet High757 days ago
Andre 3000, Gucci Mane, Future, Latto

50 Best Atlanta Rappers of All Time, Ranked

From pioneering legends such as André 3000 and CeeLo Green to trap stars like Gucci Mane and T.I., here’s our ranking of the 50 best Atlanta rappers of all time.

Kemet High763 days ago

15 R&B Artists To Watch In 2024

Plus, a playlist for lovers–for today and beyond.

Kemet High946 days ago

24 Rappers To Watch In 2024

Here's who you should keep an eye on this year.

Kemet High947 days ago
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The 50 Best Albums Of 2023

From smooth R&amp;B projects to hard-hitting rap albums and an unexpected project that made its way to the top—these are Complex’s picks for the best albums of 2023.

Kemet High1008 days ago

What's On Our Playlist: Beyoncé, Veeze, Flo Milli And More

From Beyoncé to Tyla and Flo Milli, here's what's on the Complex Music team's playlist.

Kemet High1021 days ago

First Impressions Of Drake's New Project, 'For All The Dogs: Scary Hours Edition'

Here are our release day thoughts on Drake's latest.

Kemet High1035 days ago

What's On: Megan Thee Stallion, Gunna, And Kid Cudi Lead The Best New Music Releases

From Megan Thee Stallion's "Cobra" to Gunna and Turbo's "Bachelor," here's what's on our playlist.

Kemet High1049 days ago

Mariah the Scientist, Brent Faiyaz, and More Release Good New Music

Here's what's on Complex's playlist this week.

Kemet High1056 days ago
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What's On Our Playlist: City Girls, Sampha, Rick Ross, And More

From the City Girls to Sampha, here is what is playing on the Complex Music staff's playlist.

Kemet High1063 days ago

What's On Our Playlist: Bad Bunny, Offset, And More

From Bad Bunny to Offset, here's what's on the Complex Music staff's playlist.

Kemet High1070 days ago

First Impressions Of Drake’s New Album, ‘For All The Dogs’

Our thoughts on the best, worst, and most surprising things about the album.

Kemet High1077 days ago

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