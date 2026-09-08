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The 25 Best Rap Verses of 2025
From vets like Pusha-T and Kendrick Lamar to newer spitters like Doechii and Nino Paid, these are the best rap verses of 2025 so far.
The 30 Best Christmas Rap Songs
Hip-hop Christmas songs have been around forever from Run-DMC's "Christmas In Hollis" to DMX’s “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” to Lil Nas X's "Holiday." Here is a list of our favorites.
The 20 Best “First Day Out” Songs
From Gucci Mane’s 2009 “First Day Out” to Kodak Black’s version in 2017, here is a ranking of the best “First Day Out” songs.
The 35 Best Hip-Hop Albums of 2025
In 2025, we got monster albums from rappers like YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Cardi B, the Clipse, EsDeeKid, and more.
The 50 Best Albums of 2025
The year was full of peaks and valleys, with standout releases from Bad Bunny, Clipse, Justin Bieber, PinkPantheress, and more. Here are the best albums of 2025.
Travis Scott Albums, Ranked Worst to Best
From ‘Owl Pharoah’ to ‘UTOPIA,’ Travis Scott has put together a stacked discography. Here are all of his projects, ranked.
15 Best Atlanta Rap Groups of All Time, Ranked
Atlanta rap has been shaped by many influential groups over the years. From OutKast to Migos, here are the greatest Atlanta rap groups of all time.
50 Best Atlanta Rappers of All Time, Ranked
From pioneering legends such as André 3000 and CeeLo Green to trap stars like Gucci Mane and T.I., here’s our ranking of the 50 best Atlanta rappers of all time.
15 R&B Artists To Watch In 2024
Plus, a playlist for lovers–for today and beyond.
The 50 Best Albums Of 2023
From smooth R&B projects to hard-hitting rap albums and an unexpected project that made its way to the top—these are Complex’s picks for the best albums of 2023.
What's On Our Playlist: Beyoncé, Veeze, Flo Milli And More
From Beyoncé to Tyla and Flo Milli, here's what's on the Complex Music team's playlist.
First Impressions Of Drake's New Project, 'For All The Dogs: Scary Hours Edition'
Here are our release day thoughts on Drake's latest.
What's On: Megan Thee Stallion, Gunna, And Kid Cudi Lead The Best New Music Releases
From Megan Thee Stallion's "Cobra" to Gunna and Turbo's "Bachelor," here's what's on our playlist.
Mariah the Scientist, Brent Faiyaz, and More Release Good New Music
Here's what's on Complex's playlist this week.
What's On Our Playlist: City Girls, Sampha, Rick Ross, And More
From the City Girls to Sampha, here is what is playing on the Complex Music staff's playlist.
What's On Our Playlist: Bad Bunny, Offset, And More
From Bad Bunny to Offset, here's what's on the Complex Music staff's playlist.
First Impressions Of Drake’s New Album, ‘For All The Dogs’
Our thoughts on the best, worst, and most surprising things about the album.