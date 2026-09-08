Jordan Rose
Latest Stories
Chief Keef and Katy Perry’s History, Explained
From a 2013 Twitter beef to a TikTok summons, Sosa and Katy Perry's recent link-up was years in the making.
Best Songs Of 2025 (So Far)
From dance hits by Drake and Lil Tecca to viral breakouts from Gelo and Myaap, these are the best songs of 2025 so far.
Altitude Adjustment: Lil Baby Cover Story
Lil Baby is in the middle of a career-defining moment as he begins 2025 by releasing new music. He opens up about reuniting with Young Thug, online criticism, and taking a leap of faith.
The 20 Best Rap Verses Of 2024
From Drake to Kendrick Lamar to Tierra Whack, here are the best rap verses of 2024.
12 Takeaways From Kendrick Lamar’s Iconic ‘Pop Out’ Show
Kendrick Lamar made history with his ‘Pop Out: Ken & Friends’ concert in L.A. Here are 12 takeaways from a special night.
The Best Rap Verses Of 2023
From André 3000 and Killer Mike's inimitable poetic skill on "Scientists & Engineers" to a sticky track that led to some of Cardi B's best bars ever, and more—here are the 20 best rap verses of the year.
The 50 Best Albums Of 2023
From smooth R&B projects to hard-hitting rap albums and an unexpected project that made its way to the top—these are Complex’s picks for the best albums of 2023.
15 Horror Movies to Watch this Halloween That'll Actually Scare You
Wondering what horror movies to watch this Halloween? We've got you covered. Here are 15 horror films that are actually, emphasis on the actually, scary.
The 20 Best 'Rick and Morty' Episodes (So Far)
As Season 7 of 'Rick and Morty' premieres, we've rounded up the show's 20 best episodes so far. Did your favorite make it on the list?
The Songs Of The Summer 2023, Ranked
From Sexyy Red's "SkeeYee" to J Hus and Drake's "Who Told You," these are the songs of the summer ranked.