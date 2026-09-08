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Jordan Rose

Joined November 2022 | 10 posts
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Latest Stories

Two people in colorful hoodies stand in a music studio. The woman in pink is laughing, and the man in green poses with hand gestures.

Chief Keef and Katy Perry’s History, Explained

From a 2013 Twitter beef to a TikTok summons, Sosa and Katy Perry's recent link-up was years in the making.

Jordan Rose112 days ago
A collage of Latto, Drake, Ken Carson and other rappers and artists

Best Songs Of 2025 (So Far)

From dance hits by Drake and Lil Tecca to viral breakouts from Gelo and Myaap, these are the best songs of 2025 so far.

Jordan Rose465 days ago
A man in a black leather jacket and sunglasses stands in front of city skyscrapers. A yellow helicopter flies overhead.

Altitude Adjustment: Lil Baby Cover Story

Lil Baby is in the middle of a career-defining moment as he begins 2025 by releasing new music. He opens up about reuniting with Young Thug, online criticism, and taking a leap of faith.

Jordan Rose610 days ago
Collage of four artists with "Best of 2024" text. Features Kendrick Lamar, Earl Sweatshirt, Drake, and Doechii

The 20 Best Rap Verses Of 2024

From Drake to Kendrick Lamar to Tierra Whack, here are the best rap verses of 2024.

Jordan Rose633 days ago
Kendrick Lamar on stage, wearing a hoodie and jeans, raising his right hand with a microphone in front of a large concert audience

12 Takeaways From Kendrick Lamar’s Iconic ‘Pop Out’ Show

Kendrick Lamar made history with his ‘Pop Out: Ken &amp; Friends’ concert in L.A. Here are 12 takeaways from a special night.

Jordan Rose819 days ago
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The Best Rap Verses Of 2023

From André 3000 and Killer Mike's inimitable poetic skill on "Scientists &amp; Engineers" to a sticky track that led to some of Cardi B's best bars ever, and more—here are the 20 best rap verses of the year.

Jordan Rose1001 days ago

The 50 Best Albums Of 2023

From smooth R&amp;B projects to hard-hitting rap albums and an unexpected project that made its way to the top—these are Complex’s picks for the best albums of 2023.

Jordan Rose1008 days ago

15 Horror Movies to Watch this Halloween That'll Actually Scare You

Wondering what horror movies to watch this Halloween? We've got you covered. Here are 15 horror films that are actually, emphasis on the actually, scary.

Jordan Rose1064 days ago

The 20 Best 'Rick and Morty' Episodes (So Far)

As Season 7 of 'Rick and Morty' premieres, we've rounded up the show's 20 best episodes so far. Did your favorite make it on the list?

Jordan Rose1067 days ago

The Songs Of The Summer 2023, Ranked

From Sexyy Red's "SkeeYee" to J Hus and Drake's "Who Told You," these are the songs of the summer ranked.

Jordan Rose1105 days ago
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