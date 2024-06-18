We try to stick to one guiding principle when making our best rap verses of the year lists: one verse per rapper. This year was different. The year 2024 featured the greatest rap battle of all time—a perfectly fine reason to break our unofficial rule. Kendrick Lamar vs. Drake dominated the first half of the year because both rappers showed up, delivering some of the sharpest raps of their respective careers.

So—spoiler alert—of course they will both be on our best rap verses of 2024 list multiple times. But even as if their battle was the highlight, there was a ton of great rapping across the board, featuring a vast selection of styles.

From Drake to Kendrick Lamar to Chief Keef to Tierra Whack, here are the best rap verses of 2024 so far.