Freddie Gibbs and JPEGMAFIA’s Beef, Explained

If you’re a resident of backpack rap Twitter, you’ve undoubtedly seen the strange feud between JPEGMAFIA and Freddie Gibbs unfolding on your timeline over the past few days.
Both rappers were in Italy on Saturday for Kanye West’s Vultures 1 album listening event after both of them contributed to the project, and JPEG made it clear that he still has problems with Gibbs from a beef that seemingly dates back to a subliminal diss from nearly half a decade ago.
JPEGMAFIA went on a Twitter tirade over the weekend and Gibbs responded indirectly by posting playful videos of himself acting as unbothered as possible.
Even after JPEG left Italy, he was still posting videos from his flight to the timeline, pointing out differences between the two of them and explaining how he believes Gibbs is not a gangster. Before long, all of his previous tweets were deleted. It’s been an odd weekend, so if you’re confused, here’s a breakdown of the beef between Freddie Gibbs and JPEGMAFIA.