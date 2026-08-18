Will Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner Play in the US Open?

Last year’s US Open men’s final was star-studded as Carlos Alcaraz took down Jannik Sinner in four sets. This year, it unfortunately looks like both tennis stars could miss the famed tournament in Flushing Meadows. Below, we will look at the latest news regarding the injuries to both Alcaraz and Sinner. Will Carlos Alcaraz play in the US Open?

The verdict on whether or not Alcaraz will play in the 2026 US Open will take place this week. Alcaraz, who is dealing with an inflamed tendon sheath in his right wrist, is currently training in Spain with Danish tennis star Holger Rune. Alcaraz and Rune, who is also working his way back from injury, are trying to see if they are physically able to participate in the US Open. The US Open singles main draw is expected to take place on Thursday, August 27.

Main singles draw matches will begin on Sunday, August 30. It typically takes 4-6 weeks to recover from an inflamed tendon sheath, but it is likely that Alcaraz suffered some sort of setback as he has not played since the Barcelona Open in April. He recently withdrew from the Cincinnati Open, which is currently taking place. “I think it’s a big risk [for Alcaraz to return for the US Open],” said tennis analyst Greg Rusedski on his Off Court podcast. “I think you’ve got to come out of a two-out-of-three-set match to start because it’s one thing to practice. It’s another thing to play a match. “The adrenaline in the body, going hell for leather, you always go up with your tennis about an extra 5, 10 percent from what you do in practice, no matter how hard you train. “Plus there’s the nerves and the expectation. You’re not gonna bounce back and come in with a three-out-of-five set match. I would be shocked if he plays the US Open. To me, he had to play Cincinnati to have a chance to go to the Open.”

Alcaraz still appears on the US Open odds board at Fanatics Sportsbook despite the injury worries as he is +225 to win. He only trails only Sinner on the board, as the Italian has a -140 price. Will Jannik Sinner play in the US Open?

Sinner is also questionable to play in this year’s US Open. The 2024 US Open champion is dealing with what is likely right knee tendonitis. Sinner announced earlier this month that he would not compete at the Masters 1000 tournament in Cincinnati. He also missed the Masters 1000 tournament in Montreal earlier this month. “My right knee has been bothering me and even though we have been working hard with my medical team, I have to accept that I’m not ready to compete yet,” Sinner said in a statement released by the Cincinnati Open. “I’m very disappointed not to be able to play in Cincinnati … I’m now focusing on getting ready for the US Open.” It typically take 2-6 weeks to recover from knee overuse, although that timeline can be prolonged with tennis players given the rigorous use of the knees during play.