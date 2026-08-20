Mariah Carey 'Glitter' 25th Anniversary Edition Vinyl: Now Available on Complex

Mariah Carey is celebrating the 25th anniversary of Glitter with a special vinyl re-release.

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The 2001 soundtrack album, which served as the companion to her semi-autobiographical film following a young singer named Billie Frank rising through the New York City club scene. Now, Carey is leaning into that legacy with a vinyl reissue.

How to buy Mariah Carey’s Glitter on vinyl?

Mariah Carey’s Glitter re-release will be available in several variants which you can grab at Complex.

A numbered, glittering pink double-vinyl with a signed lithograph will run you $89.98, and also includes three bonus tracks.

A two-LP Midnight Purple edition will also be available to cop for $37.98. Glitter was originally released on Sept. 11, 2001. The album found a devoted cult following in the years that followed. The album includes hits like "Loverboy" featuring Cameo, and a remix featuring Da Brat, Ludacris, Twenty II, and Shawnna. It also includes the fan-favorite ballad "Never Too Far." Carey's trajectory after Glitter is well-documented: The Emancipation of Mimi in 2005 is widely regarded as her comeback record and ranks among her most celebrated work.

Where can I buy other Mariah Carey albums?

More Mariah Carey albums, including her iconic The Emancipation Of Mimi, are available now to purchase at Complex.