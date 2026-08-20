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Mariah Carey 'Glitter' 25th Anniversary Edition Vinyl: Now Available on Complex

The 2001 cult-classic album is being repressed on vinyl and its available for purchase at Complex.

Album cover of "Glitter" by Mariah Carey featuring her smiling with flowing hair, alongside two pink vinyl records.
Image courtesy of Complex

Mariah Carey is celebrating the 25th anniversary of Glitter with a special vinyl re-release.

Shop Mariah Carey on Complex

  • Glitter 25th Anniversary (Midnight Purple) 2LP
  • The Emancipation of Mimi: 20th Anniversary Edition 5LP
  • Mariah Carey: Me. I Am Mariah ...The Elusive Chanteuse 2LP
  • The Emancipation Of Mimi Clear Limited Edition 2LP
Shop now

The 2001 soundtrack album, which served as the companion to her semi-autobiographical film following a young singer named Billie Frank rising through the New York City club scene. Now, Carey is leaning into that legacy with a vinyl reissue.

How to buy Mariah Carey’s Glitter on vinyl?

Mariah Carey’s Glitter re-release will be available in several variants which you can grab at Complex.

A numbered, glittering pink double-vinyl with a signed lithograph will run you $89.98, and also includes three bonus tracks.

A two-LP Midnight Purple edition will also be available to cop for $37.98.

Glitter was originally released on Sept. 11, 2001. The album found a devoted cult following in the years that followed. The album includes hits like "Loverboy" featuring Cameo, and a remix featuring Da Brat, Ludacris, Twenty II, and Shawnna. It also includes the fan-favorite ballad "Never Too Far."

Carey's trajectory after Glitter is well-documented: The Emancipation of Mimi in 2005 is widely regarded as her comeback record and ranks among her most celebrated work.

Where can I buy other Mariah Carey albums?

More Mariah Carey albums, including her iconic The Emancipation Of Mimi, are available now to purchase at Complex.

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