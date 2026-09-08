Thomas Hobbs Portrait

Thomas Hobbs

Joined July 2020 | 7 posts
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Collage featuring Jay-Z, Drake, and a female artist with colorful attire, promoting Complex's "Best Rap Verses of the Year So Far."

The 15 Best Rap Verses Of 2026 (So Far)

In 2026, the craft of rapping is still thriving. These are the 15 best verses of the year, featuring everyone from Jay-Z to Drake, Tierra Whack, and beyond.

Thomas Hobbs84 days ago
A$AP Rocky and Rihanna at an event, with Rihanna in a blue dress, embracing and smiling.

16 Father’s Day Gifts for the Dad Who Loves Rap

With Father’s Day coming up, here are 16 gifts for the dad in your life who loves hip-hop.

Thomas Hobbs470 days ago
Kendrick Lamar performing on stage, wearing a striped shirt and blue cap, holding a microphone with bright stage lights behind him.

10 Things You Didn’t Know About Kendrick Lamar's 'To Pimp a Butterfly'

Kendrick Lamar's 'To Pimp A Butterfly' is one of the greatest albums of the 21st century.

Thomas Hobbs552 days ago
Irv Gotti and Ja Rule pose together, with Irv in a suit and Ja Rule wearing a New York Yankees cap and glasses.

The 25 Best Songs Produced by Irv Gotti

Irv Gotti was one of the masterminds behind the R&B and hip-hop sound that defined the early 2000s. Here are 25 of the best tracks he produced.

Thomas Hobbs588 days ago
Collage of four artists with "Best of 2024" text. Features Kendrick Lamar, Earl Sweatshirt, Drake, and Doechii

The 20 Best Rap Verses Of 2024

From Drake to Kendrick Lamar to Tierra Whack, here are the best rap verses of 2024.

Thomas Hobbs633 days ago
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MF DOOM stands beside a large metal container in an industrial setting.

'MM..FOOD' is the Quintessential MF DOOM Album

Over the years, MF DOOM's 'MM..FOOD' has steadily risen in stature as the true gem of his catalog—the album you should listen to if you want to understand the man behind the mask. We spoke with some of DOOM's collaborators and admirers to discuss the album's impact for its 20 year anniversary.

Thomas Hobbs671 days ago
black the ripper

Rest Easy: A Day With Black The Ripper I Will Never Forget

UK music lost a legend when Black The Ripper—born Dean West, also known as Samson—died unexpectedly in April. Thomas Hobbs remembers his last chat with him.

Thomas Hobbs2270 days ago

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