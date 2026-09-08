Thomas Hobbs
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The 15 Best Rap Verses Of 2026 (So Far)
In 2026, the craft of rapping is still thriving. These are the 15 best verses of the year, featuring everyone from Jay-Z to Drake, Tierra Whack, and beyond.
16 Father’s Day Gifts for the Dad Who Loves Rap
With Father’s Day coming up, here are 16 gifts for the dad in your life who loves hip-hop.
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Kendrick Lamar's 'To Pimp a Butterfly'
Kendrick Lamar's 'To Pimp A Butterfly' is one of the greatest albums of the 21st century.
The 25 Best Songs Produced by Irv Gotti
Irv Gotti was one of the masterminds behind the R&B and hip-hop sound that defined the early 2000s. Here are 25 of the best tracks he produced.
The 20 Best Rap Verses Of 2024
From Drake to Kendrick Lamar to Tierra Whack, here are the best rap verses of 2024.
'MM..FOOD' is the Quintessential MF DOOM Album
Over the years, MF DOOM's 'MM..FOOD' has steadily risen in stature as the true gem of his catalog—the album you should listen to if you want to understand the man behind the mask. We spoke with some of DOOM's collaborators and admirers to discuss the album's impact for its 20 year anniversary.
Rest Easy: A Day With Black The Ripper I Will Never Forget
UK music lost a legend when Black The Ripper—born Dean West, also known as Samson—died unexpectedly in April. Thomas Hobbs remembers his last chat with him.