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The Kid Mero Tells Stephen A. Smith to 'Take Your Licks' After Pundit Receives 'Thumbs Down' Award

Mero broke down why Smith's scorched-earth response to the National Association of Black Journalists reads as anything but accountability.

The Kid Mero and Stephen A. Smith
Images via Arturo Holmes/WireImage and Jason Mendez/Getty Images for SiriusXM

The Kid Mero has some advice for Stephen A. Smith, who appears to be extremely upset after being handed a “Thumbs Down” award by the National Association of Black Journalists.

On Hot 97's "Group Therapy" segment this week, Mero and his co-host Miabelle Bocicault turned their attention to Smith after the NABJ awarded the pundit a trophy to condemn his comments about Black women.

“Come on, man,” Mero began. “Listen, I’m a 43-year-old man, and Stephen A., I know you might be slightly older than I am. It has taken me a long time to learn to be like, ‘You know what, I was wrong.’ Be accountable.

“You said some foul things about [Rep.] Jasmine Crockett,” Mero continued. “You might have your feelings about people, but when you disparage people, others have the right to say, ‘Yo, that’s crazy, what you said about shorty.’”

Mero kept going, issuing a direct ask of Smith.

“Take your licks,” he said. “You’ve been doing this for a long time. If you’re a journalist, you’re supposed to have thick skin. And it feels like you don’t.”

Smith's response to the NABJ award was combustible. On a special edition of his SiriusXM show Straight Shooter, he called the award "a personal hit job" and vowed he would "never speak" to NABJ president Errin Haines after she proposed a private conversation before appearing on his show.

"The deed is done," Smith said. He also wrote on X that NABJ’s cheeky award was "Christmas arriving early.”

“You had your turn, now mine is coming,” he warned the organization. “And make no mistake…..,I’m coming. Let’s see who REALLY deserves a Thumbs Down award when it comes to the Black Community, after I say my peace!”

NABJ cited "a recurring public pattern of disparaging commentary directed at prominent Black women across politics, sports, and media" as its basis for the award, noting Smith's conduct stood against the organization's commitment to "accurate, responsible and inclusive portrayals of Black communities.”

Smith was one of five recipients of the award alongside FCC chairman Brendan Carr, Circle City Broadcasting CEO DuJuan McCoy, CBS, and The Washington Post.

Smith also defended his role in media on Straight Shooter.

"I don't want enemies, but I'm not here to be liked," he said. "We're journalists. We're pundits. We're commentators. We're here to disrupt. We're here to provoke the uncomfortable."

He acknowledged room for growth while keeping his guard up.

"I'm far from perfect. And I will always strive to do better on behalf of my community,” he said. “But that doesn't mean that I'm not going to address what was said about me with the fervor that it deserves."

The NABJ award represents a sharp reversal of the organization's relationship with Smith, who had appeared at and broadcast his show First Take from NABJ conventions in 2024 and 2025.

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