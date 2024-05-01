Grading Kendrick Lamar’s “Euphoria” Drake Diss

Toward the middle of his new Drake diss track, “Euphoria,” Kendrick Lamar describes their conflict as a “friendly fade” that shouldn’t go further than a respectful sparring match. But listening to the whole song, it’s clear Kendrick isn’t interested in being cordial.
“Euphoria” is an epic diatribe of a song that’s as scorching as it is lengthy. Over the course of six minutes, Kendrick lays bare virtually every negative thought anyone has ever had about the Toronto rapper. But you know, the internet loves to gas shit, and with Stans mucking things up, it can be difficult to tell what’s what. But we got you.
Today, we score Kendrick’s Drake diss based on bars (10 points), presentation (10 points), song quality (10 points), and overall effectiveness (10 points).