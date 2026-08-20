Cardi B Shuts Down Haters of KATSEYE's New Single "Hootie Frutti": 'We Love This Song'

Cardi B is not letting the internet talk crazy about KATSEYE's latest single. The rapper hopped on Instagram Live on Monday (August 17) for a stream that showed her eating a late-night dinner with her children Kulture and Wave. In the video linked below, Cardi randomly sang along to the group's newest single "Hootie Frutti,” while directly addressing the wave of critics.

"Y'all hating on the song. But me, Kulture, and Amor—we love this song,” Cardi said, referring to Kulture’s cousin. “And Blossom love it." The single was released as part of KATSEYE’s recently-released WILD EP and features a beat that some critics have likened to Brazilian phonk. The track’s music video was directed by Alfred Marroquin. The group has admitted that the clip takes inspiration from Britney Spears' "I'm a Slave 4 U.” This is hardly the first time Cardi has shown love for KATSEYE.

She and Kulture attended the group's Governors Ball 2026 set earlier this year and seemingly took a liking to their music following the performance.

In another video shared earlier this week, Cardi watched the music video for “Hootie Frutti” along with several members of her family. Cardi B recently released a new single “AH HA” and a music video is expected to be released for it soon ahead of a potential third studio album. KATSEYE is set to begin their WILDWORLD Tour next month.

Shop for Cardi B and KATSEYE music and merch at Complex.