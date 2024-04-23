Ranking Every Diss Song in the 2024 Rap War

Drake is in the middle of an all-out war against Kendrick Lamar (and half the rap game ) right now, and diss songs are getting lobbed back and forth.

Since Kendrick’s explosive verse on “Like That” acted as a signal flare for anybody who has problems with Drake to step forward and get at him. Rappers like Rick Ross and Ye have answered the call, while Drake has been fighting back with his own responses (and AI?) to even the score. As we wait for more shots to land in the near future, here is a ranking of all of the direct diss tracks (not counting some of the more subliminal verses on We Still Don’t Like You) that have come out of this rap war so far.