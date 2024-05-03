Drake Responds to Kendrick With Denzel Washington 'Equalizer 2' Scene: ‘I’m Gonna Kill Each and Everyone of You’

The film was released in 2018.

May 03, 2024
Three separate images: first, Drake in a necklace; second, Denzel Washington outdoors; third, Kendrick Lamar in a patterned hat
Drake has responded to all the commotion surrounding Kendrick Lamar's latest diss track "6:16 in LA" and he got some inspiration from the Denzel Washington film, The Equalizer 2.

On Friday, Drizzy hopped on his Instagram Story to share a clip from the 2018 film where Washington played Robert McCall, a Defense Intelligence Agency operative who goes on a revenge tour for a friend who was murdered by an old teammate. In the clip, Denzel meets up with his old buddy played by Pedro Pascal and he lets him and his squad know that he's going to kill them and he's upset he'll only get to do it once.

"So I'm gonna kill each and every one of you and the only disappointment in it for me is that I'm only gonna get to do it once," Denzel said before greeting one of his neighbors. The scene got more sadistic as Denzel took a ride with the wife and kids of his former friend.

Drake seems to be cooking something up given the context of his post. He's been on the clock since K Dot unleashed "Euphoria" and "6:16 in LA" this week. 

This story is being updated.

