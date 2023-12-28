Latto Responds to Criticism Over Working With Underground Artists: ‘I Was an 'Unknown Artist' Before’

Latto isn’t moving away from collaborations anytime soon.

On Monday, footage began to circulate of the rapper with upcoming artist Anycia previewing a new track presumably called “Back Outside.” It eventually caught the attention of a Latto fan, who seemed to be concerned about the number of collaborations she’s doing with lesser known artists.

“girl we love you but you need to stop doing collabs with these unknown artists enough is enough, as fans we want to see you win and this will get you nowhere and a latto feature is losing its value. no more babydrills, luh tylers and whoever this is next era please 💕” wrote the fan on X (formerly known as Twitter).