Jay-Z's 35 Best Sports References, Ranked

Having allegedly made the Yankees cap more famous than the Yankees, the legendary rapper is taking over Yankee Stadium in true Jay Z fashion.

This weekend, Jay Z will mark the anniversaries of his most iconic albums with a historic concert series at Yankee Stadium. On Friday, July 10, Hova will perform his classic debut Reasonable Doubt front-to-back, while Saturday, July 11, will be dedicated to The Blueprint; the show on Sunday, July 12, doesn’t have an announced theme but is titled Extra Innings.