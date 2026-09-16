Music

Drake, Don Toliver Flip Ella Langley Hit "Choosin' Texas" in 'FOMO' Short Film

Drake takes his Ella Langley fandom into the booth for 'FOMO.'

Drake in a black leather jacket and sunglasses; Ella Langley in a white strapless dress with long hair and tattoos.
Images via Getty/Prince Williams/Wireimage & Getty/Taylor Hill

Ella Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas” may not be Doja Cat’s “vibe,” but it’s certainly Drake’s.

We knew about Drake’s affinity for Langley’s ubiquitous hit going into the Tuesday night (Sept. 15) premiere of his FOMO short film, as he previously declared the Alabamian’s pen as “goated” and was subsequently spotted singing along to the track at a show in Arkansas. Later, he previewed what was speculated at the time as a possible remix, which leads us to the song’s inevitable Drake-ification.

The not-so-short film saw the 6 god previewing his take on the current Hot 100 chart-topper, with Don Toliver enlisted for a flip that’s all but guaranteed to become a hit in its own right. For now, the Drake and Don track has not been given an official streaming release aside from its FOMO short film premiere, and the short film itself has been set to private on Drake’s YouTube.

The original “Choosin’ Texas,” which credits Miranda Lambert as a co-writer and background vocalist, has spent 47 total weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. As of last month, it has been certified six-times Platinum by the RIAA, though its sustaining (and record-setting) charts success means it’ll likely rack up additional certifications in the months ahead.

The reworking of Langley’s international superhit was joined in FOMO by more new music from Drake, with directors including Jake Schreier and Theo Skudra, among others, tapped to helm its vignettes. We also got a look at Sandi Graham’s “ICEMOM” tattoo.

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