Drake, Don Toliver Flip Ella Langley Hit "Choosin' Texas" in 'FOMO' Short Film

Ella Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas” may not be Doja Cat’s “vibe,” but it’s certainly Drake’s.

We knew about Drake’s affinity for Langley’s ubiquitous hit going into the Tuesday night (Sept. 15) premiere of his FOMO short film, as he previously declared the Alabamian’s pen as “goated” and was subsequently spotted singing along to the track at a show in Arkansas. Later, he previewed what was speculated at the time as a possible remix, which leads us to the song’s inevitable Drake-ification.

The not-so-short film saw the 6 god previewing his take on the current Hot 100 chart-topper, with Don Toliver enlisted for a flip that’s all but guaranteed to become a hit in its own right. For now, the Drake and Don track has not been given an official streaming release aside from its FOMO short film premiere, and the short film itself has been set to private on Drake’s YouTube.