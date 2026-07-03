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Joji 'Smithereens' Album Cover
Music

Joji Delivers New Album 'Smithereens'

The project is the follow-up to Joji's 2020 sophomore album 'Nectar' and contains nine tracks, including the previously released "Glimpse of Us."

Joshua Espinoza1351 days ago
Recent press photo for musician Joji
Music

Joji Releases New Single “Glimpse Of Us," Announces Tour

The musician’s latest offering is his first new track since the release of his September 2020 sophomore LP 'Nectar,' and comes alongside a music video.

Brenton Blanchet1496 days ago
James Blake
Music

James Blake Shares New Track "Life Is Not the Same"

James Blake’s new album is just around the corner, and the British singer-songwriter has unleashed his new track “Life Is Not the Same” ahead of its release.

Joe Price1791 days ago
mgk
Music

Here Are the Final First Week Numbers for Machine Gun Kelly and Joji

Machine Gun Kelly earned his first No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with his pop-punk project 'Tickets to My Downfall,' while Joji's 'Nectar' finished in third.

tara mahadevan2111 days ago
joji nectar
Music

Listen to Joji's Album 'Nectar'

Joji has released his latest album 'Nectar,' which boasts features from Diplo, Omar Apollo, and more. Joji previously released 'Ballads 1' in 2018.

tara mahadevan2121 days ago
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joji nectar
Music

Joji Reveals 'Nectar' Tracklist, Drops New Merch and His Own Honey

Ahead of releasing his highly-anticipated second studio album 'Nectar,' 88rising's Joji has detailed the tracklist for the project and unveiled new merch.

Joe Price2131 days ago
Joji and Diplo
Music

Joji and Diplo Deal With a Difficult Boy Band in the Video for "Daylight"

Ahead of the release of his new album 'Nectar' later this year, Joji has teamed up with Diplo for a new single and a bizarre new video featuring a boy band.

Joe Price2171 days ago
This is a photo of Joji.
Music

Joji Shares New Song and Video for "Gimme Love" Off Upcoming Album 'Nectar'

Joji's sophomore album 'Nectar' is set to drop this summer.

Eric Diep2283 days ago
Joji "Run"
Music

Watch Joji's Video for New Song "Run"

The song serves as the lead single off Joji's much-anticipated sophomore album.

Joshua Espinoza2353 days ago
88rising
Music

88rising's 'Head in the Clouds II' Has Arrived

88rising's second crew album, 'Head in the Clouds II,' is here.

Joe Price2471 days ago
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Joji x Don Krez "Breathe"
Music

Stream Joji and Don Krez's New Track "Breathe"

The song is the third single off 88rising's forthcoming 'Head in the Clouds II' project.

Joshua Espinoza2500 days ago
Rich Brian performs during the 88rising.
Music

Livestream 88rising's Head in the Clouds Festival

The festival takes place as the label preps the compilation 'Head in the Clouds II.'

BJosephs2525 days ago
head in the clouds 2
Music

88rising Announces 'Head in the Clouds II,' Shares NIKI's "Indigo"

88rising has come a long way since its inception a number of years back, releasing the acclaimed 'Head in the Clouds' compilation last July.

Joe Price2530 days ago
Rich Brian
Music

Rich Brian's New Album 'The Sailor' Is Here

Last month saw Jakarta-raised 19-year-old rapper Rich Brian return with the thunderous new single "Yellow."

Joe Price2548 days ago
Screenshot from Joji video "Test Drive"
Music

Joji Tries on Different Characters in "Test Drive" Video

Joji has returned with another cinematic video, this time for his song “Test Drive.”

tara mahadevan2831 days ago
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Rich Brian
Music

Rich Brian Tries to Win Back His Ex in New "History" Video

Earlier this year 88rising released their debut album as a collective, Head in the Clouds, allowing each individual member a clear standout moment to shine.

Joe Price2837 days ago

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