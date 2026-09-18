After an 11-year stint with Adidas, the University of Miami is reconnecting with Nike on a new multi-year deal.

The sportswear giant and the university’s partnership dates back to 1987 and was the first school to sign a deal with a brand. Both entities confirmed just moments ago that their latest partnership will begin in July 2027. Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.



“The University of Miami has built a legacy that extends beyond competition and demonstrates how the power of sport can move culture forward,” Ann Miller, Nike’s EVP of Global Sports Marketing, said. “We’re proud to welcome Miami back to the Nike family and help Hurricanes athletes define and drive excellence at every step of the way.”

As part of the signing, “The U” will join Nike’s Blue Ribbon Elite program to create NIL opportunities for Hurricanes’ student-athletes. The Swoosh will also outfit Miami teams with uniforms, apparel, and footwear, as well as create Miami x Nike products for students and fans.