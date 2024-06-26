Peso Pluma Recalls Learning English From Drake, Ye, and Kendrick's Music

Also on 360 with Speedy, El Doble P detailed the time he met another one of his musical heroes, Jay-Z, 54, at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

“It was kind of a moment because when I saw him it was like, ‘Probably it would be nice to say hi to him,’” Pluma said. “I just had this feeling that I had to go to him…I [stood] up and went to him and it went good.”

“I was surprised because I didn't—I didn't even imagine that Jay-Z knew one of my songs,” he added.

Despite not knowing what to say at first, Pluma says he congratulated Jay-Z after accepting the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award. Hov also had some kind words for the Mexican superstar in return.

“He was like, ‘Keep doing what you're doing. Congratulations too.’ And I left,” Pluma recalled. “He was drinking out of his Grammy. That’s boss. ... I just admire him and respect him a lot. He's one of my biggest inspirations too, and the way that he did things with hip-hop and rap and taking all these new artists to pop out."

He added, “Doing what he's doing with Roc-A-Fella, what he did with Roc-A-Fella Records and what he's doing in fashion and in every aspect, like, he's just a businessman, you know? And I really admire that and I really look up to him, and I wanna be like him one day.”

It seems like the “Ella Baila Sola” singer isn’t wasting any time in following in Jay's footsteps. “I'm just starting to do my own label, it's called Double P Records, and I'm very proud of what I'm doing [by] helping new artists and putting them on the map,” he noted.