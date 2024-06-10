Peso Pluma Fractures His Foot Mid-Show at Gov Ball, Brings Out Rich the Kid

Peso Pluma suffered a painful injury while performing his set at the Governor's Ball Festival in New York City this past weekend.

On Sunday, Pluma took over the GoPuff stage at the festival and performed several of his hit songs, from traditional Mexican corridos to Latin trap bangers such as "Rubicon," "Rosa Pastel," "PRC," "La Bebe" and more. He even brought out Rich the Kid for a riveting performance of "Gimme a Second." However, the Mexican superstar was having such a fantastic time that he injured his ankle from all the movement onstage.

In footage from the festival that surfaced online, Pluma can be seen missing a step off the slanted stage design and starting to limp in pain shortly after. A Gov Ball staff member brought a chair out for Pluma, but he tossed it into the photo pit and kept the show going.

"New York, I just sprained my ankle really bad...I twisted it, but I will continue as far as I can go!," he said. "If I have it fractured, I don't give a shit because you all deserve a grand show!"