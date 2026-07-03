Grammys

The Grammys are an annual awards ceremony established in 1959 by the Recording Academy to honor outstanding achievements across diverse music genres. Winners receive a gold gramophone trophy, symbolizing excellence in both artistic and technical aspects of music production. The ceremony is known for its unique collaborations and surprise performances that create defining cultural moments, often spotlighting breakthrough artists alongside industry veterans.\n\nIts relevance traces back to landmark moments like the 1984 Michael Jackson wins and the 2019 Kacey Musgraves sweep, which have shaped music history. Fans and industry professionals return to the Grammys not only to celebrate achievements but also to witness trendsetting performances that influence styles and spotlight shifts in genre popularity. The ceremony remains a pivotal platform where artists can significantly boost their visibility and career trajectory.

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Lil Wayne.
Music

Lil Wayne Says Coachella and Grammy Snubs Is 'Truly a Humbling Experience'

It comes after the five-time Grammy winner previously expressed how "hurt" he was when he wasn't asked to headline the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show.

Jaelani Turner-Williams90 days ago
Daddy Yankee
Music

Daddy Yankee Named 2026 Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year

The reggaeton artist will receive the honor at a special gala during Latin Grammy week in November.

tara mahadevan101 days ago
Lizzo Says She Didn't Lose Her Virginity Until She Won a Grammy in 2020
Pop Culture

Lizzo Says She Waited Until After Her 2020 Grammy Win to Have Sex

The pop star explains why she lied to friends for years, how a church purity pact shaped her love life, and what changed after her big win in 2020.

Bernadette Giacomazzo107 days ago
A person with red-tipped dreadlocks and sunglasses, wearing a gray suit and cap, holds an award and points while speaking on stage.
Pop Culture

Leon Thomas Sees 1,600% Spotify Spike Following Award Wins

Leon Thomas isn't just a songwriter anymore; he’s the apex predator of modern R&B.

Samantha Giambra-Plaisance111 days ago
J. Cole with a beard and a hoodie looks intently to the side, surrounded by blurred figures in the foreground.
Music

J. Cole Raps 'F*ck Them Lil' Sympathy Grammys' on New Mike WiLL Made-It Collab "OFG!"

The track is featured on Mike WiLL Made-It’s new album, 'R3SET.'

Trace William Cowen119 days ago
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K-pop star Taemin with long hair stands in front of a "GRAMMY MUSEUM" backdrop, wearing a black and white checkered shirt and black blazer.
Music

Taemin Exhibit ‘Performer. Artist. Icon.’ Coming to Grammy Museum This April

Ahead of his Coachella debut, the K-Pop superstar is the first to receive a dedicated Grammy Museum showcase.

Alex Ocho120 days ago
Olivia Dean is the face of Burberry's new "Her" fragrance campaign.
Style

Olivia Dean on Her Burberry Campaign, Grammys Win, and London Roots

The British singer-songwriter is the face of Burberry's "Her" fragrance campaign.

Breeana Walker130 days ago
Split image. Left: "KPop Demon Hunters" singer-songwriter EJAE with long dark hair in a black outfit. Right: Kendrick Lamar in a tuxedo and glasses smiling.
Music

‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Singer EJAE Recalls Kendrick Lamar Telling Her ‘My Kids Love You’

The Grammy-winning singer and songwriter was left stunned after meeting the "GNX" rapper at the 2026 Grammy Awards.

Alex Ocho142 days ago
Jutta Leerdam and Ye
Sports

Jutta Leerdam Uses Kanye West Grammy Speech to Celebrate Olympic Gold

Leerdam shattered an Olympic record in women's speed skating.

tara mahadevan154 days ago
Bad Bunny
Music

No, Bad Bunny Wasn't Wearing a Bulletproof Vest at Grammys

People online speculated he was wearing a vest due to threats to his life.

Trey Alston160 days ago
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Punch with a beard and a black cap stands in front of a red backdrop with "Top Dawg Ent Christmas" written on it.
Music

TDE’s Punch Reacts to Isaac Hayes III Voting for GloRilla Over Kendrick at Grammys

Hayes defended his decision as being based on impact, sparking a subtle response from Kendrick’s former camp.

Mark Elibert163 days ago
Kendrick Lamar at the 68th Grammy ceremony
Music

Kendrick Lamar Sports Gauze-Wrapped Hand at Grammys, With Fans Convinced He's Hinting at New Era

A wrapped fist at the 68th Grammy Awards and a wave of cryptic posts from Kendrick’s inner circle have fans wondering whether new music is on the horizon.

Antonio Johri163 days ago
Shaboozey in a tuxedo and cap stands on stage holding a trophy and a paper, speaking into a microphone.
Music

Shaboozey Addresses Backlash Over Saying ‘Immigrants Built This Country’ in Grammys Speech

The singer responds after social media users online said enslaved Black people built the country.

Alex Ocho164 days ago
Sabrina Carpenter
Music

Sabrina Carpenter's Reaction to Bad Bunny Winning Album of the Year Breaks the Internet

Carpenter appeared to lick her lips when the Puerto Rican artist gave his acceptance speech at the Grammys.

tara mahadevan164 days ago

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