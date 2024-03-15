Drake Brings Out 'Brother' Peso Pluma at San Antonio It's All a Blur Tour Stop

Drake has continued his tradition of bringing out his celebrity friends at shows on his It's All a Blur – Big as the What? Tour with J. Cole and Lil Durk.
The latest artist to make a cameo is Peso Pluma, who, on Thursday night, stepped onto the stage with Drake in San Antonio, Texas.
“Hey, San Antonio,” Drizzy said to the crowd. “Y’all better make some motherfucking noise for my brother, Peso Pluma. Yes sir.”
Other clips making the rounds online show different vantage points of the Her Loss rapper welcoming Pluma, who’s a native of Zapopan in Jalisco, Mexico—a 15-hour drive from San Antonio.
In late February, Drake brought out a hometown hero while in Cleveland, Ohio. Fans went crazy when Machine Gun Kelly appeared on the Jumbotron.
"And of course, my day one real Cleveland representer, Machine Gun, like wassup?" Drake said.
The Toronto native has also brought out Lil Yachty, Jayson Tatum, Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Bad Bunny, and more during tour stops.