Drake Brings Out 'Brother' Peso Pluma at San Antonio It's All a Blur Tour Stop

Drake has continued his tradition of bringing out his celebrity friends at shows on his It's All a Blur – Big as the What? Tour with J. Cole and Lil Durk.

The latest artist to make a cameo is Peso Pluma, who, on Thursday night, stepped onto the stage with Drake in San Antonio, Texas.

“Hey, San Antonio,” Drizzy said to the crowd. “Y’all better make some motherfucking noise for my brother, Peso Pluma. Yes sir.”