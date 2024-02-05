Watch Jay-Z Go Off on Recording Academy Over Beyoncé Never Winning AOTY During Acceptance Speech

"I don't want to embarass this young lady but she has more Grammys than everyone and never won Album of the Year," Jay-Z said about his wife of nearly 16 years. "So even by your own metrics that doesn't work. Think about that. Most Grammys, never won Album of the Year, that doesn't work."

At that moment, an audience member was heard saying “preach” in response to Jay’s comments. The camera then panned to Beyoncé, who looked unflinchingly at her husband while he kept it honest with the audience and telecast viewers.

"When I get nervous, I tell the truth," Jay-Z admitted.

Ahead of last year's Grammys, Jay-Z explained to TIDAL was deserving of AOTY. "Look what it’s done to the culture. Look how the energy of the world moved. They play her whole album in the club. I don’t know if I’ve ever seen that," he told the outlet. "The whole entire joint — like, everything?! Every remix is amazing. Everyone’s inspired. It has inspired the world. Every remix is better than the other one."

Beyoncé has been nominated for Album of the Year four times, with many believing that her seventh album, Renaissance, would take home the glory last year. The album lost to Harry Styles' sophomore album, Harry's House.