'Children of Blood and Bone' Author Says Film Adaptation Is 'Worst Thing' She's Lived Through

After once being excited for her debut novel to become a film, author Tomi Adeyemi is sharing her turmoil over the project.

One day after Paramount held a trailer launch event for Children of Blood and Bone at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York City, Adeyemi escalated her public condemnation of the movie adaptation in a new TikTok.

The 32-year-old claimed that she is "still being antagonized behind the scenes" and called the film "the worst thing I've ever had to live through.”

"I'm not going to speak on what I endured to make it through the young adult trilogy. And I'm not going to speak about everything that I also suffered through or endured to make the adaptation a reality," Adeyemi said. “I'm actually only going to speak about what happened after I left that set of my own film adaptation."

The author said that while she was on set for the film, which was shot in South Africa and the Canary Islands, she was "hyperventilating and sobbing” and that there were "many witnesses."