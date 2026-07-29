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Yung Filly Rape Trial Nears Verdict as Jury Set to Begin Deliberations in Australia

Prosecutors argued the British entertainer subjected a young fan to sexual violence in a hotel room.

Yung Filly is smiling at an event, wearing a black and white shirt over a white tank top, with a necklace and watch.
(Photo by Antony Jones/DAZN via Getty Images)

The rape trial of British entertainer Yung Filly is nearing its conclusion after attorneys delivered their closing arguments in an Australian courtroom, setting the stage for jurors to begin deliberating this week.

The 30-year-old rapper and internet personality, whose legal name is Andrés Felipe Valencia Barrientos, has pleaded not guilty to six counts of rape, three counts of assault causing bodily harm, and one count of choking. The charges stem from allegations involving a 20-year-old woman following Barrientos’ performance in Perth in September 2024.

The woman, whose identity is protected under Australian law, alleges Barrientos assaulted her in a hotel room after initially agreeing to have sex before withdrawing her consent. During closing arguments on Tuesday, prosecutor Danielle Clarke argued that the encounter escalated from what could have been consensual into a violent assault.

Clarke described Barrientos as an "entitled man" with a "moderate degree of fame," alleging he subjected the young woman to sexual violence after disregarding her attempts to stop the encounter.

Defense attorney David Edwardson rejected that characterization, telling the jury the complainant's testimony contained numerous inconsistencies and falsehoods. Edwardson is expected to complete his closing remarks Wednesday (July 29) before Judge Linda Black instructs the jury on the law. Jurors could begin deliberations later that day.

Earlier in the trial, Barrientos took the witness stand in his own defense, denying accusations that he slapped or choked the woman. He acknowledged biting her multiple times but characterized the bites as consensual.

"In England we would call it a love bite," Barrientos testified.

He also denied that the woman repeatedly asked him to stop or told him he was hurting her.

"There was kissing in between; I would give her a love bite and then kiss her," Barrientos said. "I don't recall any blood."

Prosecutors presented photographs to the court showing bruising and bite marks on the woman's face and neck. Barrientos testified that he met the woman at a Perth nightclub following his performance and described their initial interaction positively.

"The vibes were good and she had a really good energy about her," he told the court.

The prosecution has argued that although the woman initially consented to sex, she later withdrew that consent after fearing for her safety.

Barrientos also acknowledged that his bodyguard took the woman's cellphone before she entered the hotel room but denied it was done to prevent her from leaving.

"It is standard practice for someone in the limelight to protect privacy," he testified.

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