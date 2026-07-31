Anitta

Anitta is a Brazilian singer and songwriter who rose from Rio de Janeiro's funk carioca scene to become a global Latin pop icon. She was born Larissa de Macedo Machado on March 30, 1993, in Rio de Janeiro. She is known for her dynamic blend of Brazilian funk, pop, and reggaeton, and for collaborating with artists like J Balvin and Cardi B, which expanded Brazilian music's reach within Latin and international markets. Her defining feature is the seamless integration of Portuguese, Spanish, and English in her music, allowing her to connect with diverse audiences across the Americas and beyond. Fans return for her vibrant performances and genre-crossing tracks that reflect contemporary Latin culture while showcasing Brazil’s unique musical roots.

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The Weeknd performs onstage during the Michael Rubin REFORM Alliance Casino Night Event on September 13, 2025, in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
Music

The Weeknd Teases Unreleased Anitta Collaboration During Rio Concert

The Canadian singer-songwriter was also accompanied by visuals directed by iconic Japanese director Takashi Miike.

Joe Price102 days ago
Anitta.
Music

Anitta Claims Shelved "Tá Na Mira" Video Was Leaked By Ex-Employee

The song appeared on the singer's 2013 self-titled debut album.

tara mahadevan146 days ago
The Weeknd
Music

The Weeknd's 'Hurry Up Tomorrow' Album: Features and Production Credits

Mike Dean, Metro Boomin, and more appear on The Weeknd's latest.

Trey Alston548 days ago
Anitta, DJ Khaled, and Fat Joe perform at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards,
Music

Fat Joe Recruits Anitta and DJ Khaled for Stevie B-Sampled “Paradise”

The track extensively samples Stevie B's 1988 single "Spring Love (Come Back to Me)."

Joe Price692 days ago
Music

Watch 2023 MTV VMAs Performances by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Nicki Minaj, Diddy, and More

The 2023 ceremony is taking place in the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey tonight.

Mark Elibert1059 days ago
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Anitta Slams Warner Music on social media
Music

Anitta Slams Warner Music, Says She Would've 'Auctioned Off My Organs' to End Her Contract

The Brazilian singer expressed her frustration in a series of social media posts this month, accusing the record label of failing to promote her music.

Joshua Espinoza1245 days ago
Nicki Minaj performs onstage at Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash: Pop Up Edition
Music

Watch the 2022 VMAs Performances Featuring Nicki Minaj, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Jack Harlow, and More

Anitta, BLACKPINK, Jack Harlow, J Balvin, Lizzo are just a few of the noteworthy artists who will also take the stage at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.

Jose Martinez1439 days ago
anitta and miss elliot music video screenshot
Music

Anitta Connects With Missy Elliott in Video for New Track “Lobby,” Shares 'Versions of Me' Deluxe Edition

Anitta has dropped her new Missy Elliott-assisted single "Lobby," giving it the visual treatment with a swanky and vibrant music video that is out now.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1450 days ago
Screenshot from Anitta's "El Que Espara" featuring Maluma.
Music

Anitta and Maluma Connect for New Song and Video "El Que Espera"

Anitta and Maluma share some undeniable chemistry as they tackle an onscreen romance for "El Que Espera," the music video accompanying their new single.

Jose Martinez1456 days ago
Murda Beatz and Anitta Dating
Music

Murda Beatz and Anitta Are Reportedly Dating

Sources say producer Murda Beatz and singer-songwriter Anitta have been dating for several months and recently spent time with the latter's family in Brazil.

Joshua Espinoza1512 days ago
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The art work for Anitta and Saweetie's new song "Faking Love"
Music

Anitta and Saweetie Link on New Track "Faking Love"

Brazilian singer Anitta is gearing up to release her new album 'Girl from Rio,' and ahead of its release she’s dropped the single “Faking Love” with Saweetie.

Joe Price1757 days ago

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