BIA Appears to Respond After Megan Thee Stallion Laughs at Cardi B’s Diss About Her

BIA pushed back at Megan Thee Stallion after she laughed at a diss aimed at her during a livestream. The situation began during a recent TikTok livestream when Megan reacted to Cardi B's 2025 diss track “Pretty & Petty,” which targets BIA with lyrics like, “Name five BIA songs, gun pointing to your head. Bow, I’m dead." Megan laughed along at the line, saying, “Why would she say that?”

After Megan's reaction went viral, BIA appeared to respond indirectly on Saturday (March 7).

On her Instagram Story, BIA shared a screenshot from Megan's 2022 interview with Gayle King along with the caption, "when I know someone lying but I let them keep going anyway..." Megan did indeed admit to lying about her relationship with Tory Lanez in that interview.