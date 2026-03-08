Music

BIA Appears to Respond After Megan Thee Stallion Laughs at Cardi B’s Diss About Her

During a recent livestream, Megan couldn't contain her laughter while listening to Cardi B's "Pretty & Petty," a diss track aimed at BIA.

Split image. BIA wears a black hooded ensemble with gloves. Megan Thee Stallion in a sheer black dress.
Images via FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images; Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Gold House

BIA pushed back at Megan Thee Stallion after she laughed at a diss aimed at her during a livestream.

The situation began during a recent TikTok livestream when Megan reacted to Cardi B's 2025 diss track “Pretty & Petty,” which targets BIA with lyrics like, “Name five BIA songs, gun pointing to your head. Bow, I’m dead."

Megan laughed along at the line, saying, “Why would she say that?”

After Megan's reaction went viral, BIA appeared to respond indirectly on Saturday (March 7).

On her Instagram Story, BIA shared a screenshot from Megan's 2022 interview with Gayle King along with the caption, "when I know someone lying but I let them keep going anyway..." Megan did indeed admit to lying about her relationship with Tory Lanez in that interview.

“Yes, bitch, I lied to Gayle King, bitch,” said Meg in a scene of her documentary Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Own Words. “First of all, I didn’t know that bitch was gon’ even ask me about that shit, we supposed to be talking about this shooting, why is you asking me about fucking Tory?”

She continued, “That’s not what this is about. Even if it was, I fucked this n***a like once, maybe twice, on a drunk night. Bitch kept catching me out of my fucking mind.”

Continuing what appears to be her response to Megan, Bia also uploaded a selfie with Nicki Minaj’s Megan diss “Big Foot” attached to the story. BIA specifically selected the portion of the track where Minaj accuses Megan of "lying on your dead mama.”

Tensions between BIA and Cardi B go back several years, and included back-and-forth subliminal posts and lyrical disses, among them Cardi’s verse on the remix of Megan and GloRilla’s “Wanna Be.”

In September 2025, Cardi released "Pretty & Petty" as part of her Am I the Drama? album. BIA chose not to respond with another song at the time, telling Hot 97’s Nessa that a response would be “beneath” her.

While Minaj and Megan’s feud similarly goes back several years, it’s unclear if Megan previously had any animosity towards BIA, by proxy or otherwise.

Megan’s viral reaction to “Pretty & Petty” came days after she made a surprise appearance at the Houston stop of Cardi B’s Little Miss Drama Tour on March 4, where the two performed their 2020 hit “WAP.”

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