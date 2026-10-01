Joseph Gordon-Levitt Compares AI Actor Tilly Norwood to Donald Duck: 'AI Is Not a Person'

Gordon-Levitt's comments extend his campaign for human-centered AI practices as backlash over Norwood pushes SAG-AFTRA to issue guidelines for synthetic performers.

He compared Norwood to Donald Duck, arguing that both are characters created through the work of artists rather than performers in their own right.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt says AI character Tilly Norwood is not an actor because "in order for someone to give a performance, there has to be a performer."

Joseph Gordon-Levitt has made it very clear that he does not consider AI character Tilly Norwood to be an actor. On Wednesday (September 30), the 500 Days of Summer actor took to Instagram to share a clip of him answering questions about AI, in which he pushed back on the idea an AI character can act. "If you haven't heard, Tilly Norwood is this piece of software that's being branded as an actress," Gordon-Levitt says at the start of the clip. "Can AI be creative? I think the first thing to remember is that AI is not a person. I've heard it referred to as a new species. I think that's an illusion. AI, as we know it, is an algorithmic recombination of human inputs."