Joseph Gordon-Levitt Compares AI Actor Tilly Norwood to Donald Duck: 'AI Is Not a Person'

Key Takeaways
- Joseph Gordon-Levitt says AI character Tilly Norwood is not an actor because "in order for someone to give a performance, there has to be a performer."
- He compared Norwood to Donald Duck, arguing that both are characters created through the work of artists rather than performers in their own right.
- Gordon-Levitt's comments extend his campaign for human-centered AI practices as backlash over Norwood pushes SAG-AFTRA to issue guidelines for synthetic performers.
Joseph Gordon-Levitt has made it very clear that he does not consider AI character Tilly Norwood to be an actor.
On Wednesday (September 30), the 500 Days of Summer actor took to Instagram to share a clip of him answering questions about AI, in which he pushed back on the idea an AI character can act.
"If you haven't heard, Tilly Norwood is this piece of software that's being branded as an actress," Gordon-Levitt says at the start of the clip. "Can AI be creative? I think the first thing to remember is that AI is not a person. I've heard it referred to as a new species. I think that's an illusion. AI, as we know it, is an algorithmic recombination of human inputs."
He continued: "It's taken everything that everyone's written, all the films, all the songs, everything on the internet — and when I say taken, I mean taken without consent, without compensation — and then a very sophisticated and expensive-to-run algorithm has recombined all those inputs to generate these new outputs. So an output that's branded 'Tilly Norwood' is not an actress."
Gordon-Levitt then rested his argument on a single line: "In order for someone to give a performance, there has to be a performer." Everything else, he said, is creation.
"When you think of a character like Donald Duck, for example, you don't say that Donald Duck is an actor. You don't say that Donald Duck gave a performance. You say that Donald Duck is an animated character that was created by a number of different artists, writers, animators, voice actors, etc., and all of those artists are given credit for creating Donald Duck. The product known as Tilly Norwood is no different."
Norwood is the creation of Eline Van der Velden, the CEO of AI studio Particle 6. The character's debut drew condemnation from the likes of Whoopi Goldberg, Sophie Turner, and Toni Collette, and Van der Velden has defended the project as "a new paintbrush" and "experimentation, not substitution."
Joseph Gordon-Levitt's remarks extend a campaign he's been building for close to a year. In December 2025, he co-launched the Creators Coalition on AI alongside Natasha Lyonne and Daniel Kwan.
In March, he was named the United Nations' first global advocate for human-centric digital governance. In August, he landed on the TIME100 AI 2026 list.
His objection is aimed at business practices rather than the technology itself, a distinction he has made repeatedly while calling the entertainment industry a "canary in the coal mine" for every other field facing the same question.
The Norwood backlash prompted SAG-AFTRA to respond with new guidelines covering synthetic performers.