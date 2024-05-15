Cardi B Reflects on "WAP" Making 'Soccer Moms Cry'

“The more you get, the more you want, so you never feel satisfied,” Cardi told Vogue about the honors. “I sit back and think, ‘Your daughter’s bedroom is bigger than [the] apartment that you grew up in.’ The goal is never gonna be reached because I’m always hungry for more.”

The fourth plaque Cardi received was for her controversial megahit “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion, released in 2020.

When asked about the uproar the song and its music video generated, Cardi pointed to the overall reach of the release, and the music icons she drew inspiration from.

“Maybe because we’re more mainstream now, the song reached more conservative people over the internet. I guess it made some soccer moms cry,” Cardi said. “But I cannot believe the song became so political. I am very used to hearing explicit lyrics from women. Growing up I listened to Trina, Khia, Lil' Kim, Foxy Brown. Their lyrics were more explicit than mine!”

She continued, “Every female rapper, to me, talks real confident about their pussy. Trina said she got ‘more juice than a grape when you peel the skin.’ Have you ever heard that Jacki-O song? ‘Pussy (Real Good)?’ That song is wilder than ‘WAP’!”

Elsewhere in the interview, Cardi discussed performing the song for the first time during the Grammys and finding out she was pregnant around that time.

“When I was rehearsing the week before, I got really sick. I couldn’t even rap good on the mic because I was so tired. I thought, What’s wrong with me? But I knew what was wrong with me: I woke up and found out I was pregnant! Next thing you know, the Grammys was over, I got an ultrasound…but history was made,” Cardi recalled.