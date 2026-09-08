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Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - October 8, 2025
Music

Cardi B Accuses BIA’s Friend of Sleeping With Offset

Cardi B accused BIA’s friend of sleeping with her ex-husband Offset as their feud reignited.

Jade Gomez35 days ago
Split image of Cardi B and BIA.
Music

Cardi B Blasts Age Gap Between BIA and Cam Whitmore: ‘You Had Your Period When Your N***a Was Born’

Cardi B mocked BIA's romance with the 22-year-old Washington Wizards forward, adding new heat to a feud that has been burning for years.

Jose Martinez35 days ago
(L-R) Cardi B and BIA.
Music

Cardi B Blasts 'Dumb B*tch' BIA, Questions Her Street Credentials: 'You From Muthaf*ckin' Boston'

Bardi held absolutely nothing back when she offloaded on her longtime nemesis during a savage social media rant.

Complex Staff35 days ago
BIA.
Music

BIA Shuts Down Fan Who Claimed She Slept With OhGeesy: 'Fake News'

The Boston-bred rapper made it clear she would not be entertaining the comment.

Joe Price69 days ago
Cardi B performs onstage during the BET Awards 2026 at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Cardi B Keeps BIA Beef Alive With 2026 BET Awards Performance

Cardi B performed "Pretty and Petty" during her performance at the 2026 BET Awards.

Joe Price80 days ago
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BIA in a fur jacket and sunglasses poses in front of a SiriusXM backdrop, making peace signs with both hands.
Music

BIA Fires Back at Critics After White House UFC Video Uses Her Song: 'U Are Slow'

The rapper defended herself on X after she faced backlash over a White House video that used her music.

Mark Elibert86 days ago
A split image showing 21 Savage in dark attire, Shakira in a sparkling outfit, and LISA in a red, ornate costume.
Music

FIFA Unveils 18-Track World Cup 2026 Album f/ 21 Savage, Shakira, LISA

The official soundtrack spans global genres and features some of the biggest names in music ahead of the summer tournament.

Alex Ocho105 days ago
BIA performs at the Gobi Tent during the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.
Music

BIA Responds to Person Claiming She Begged the Crowd to Stay for Entire Coachella Set

BIA responded to someone on X alleging she begged the crowd to stick around for the remainder of her Coachella set after Natalie Nunn's appearance.

Jose Martinez157 days ago
Cardi B performs on stage in a red corset outfit, holding a microphone. The background is lit with red lights.
Music

Cardi B Asks Fans Not To ‘Bully’ BIA After Performing ‘Pretty & Petty’ Diss Track in Her Hometown

Despite trading shots since 2024, Cardi told her Boston audience not to attack BIA after performing in her hometown of Boston.

Alex Ocho167 days ago
Split image. BIA wears a black hooded ensemble with gloves. Megan Thee Stallion in a sheer black dress.
Music

BIA Appears to Respond After Megan Thee Stallion Laughs at Cardi B’s Diss About Her

During a recent livestream, Megan couldn't contain her laughter while listening to Cardi B's "Pretty & Petty," a diss track aimed at BIA.

Alex Ocho193 days ago
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(L-R) Cardi B, Steffon Diggs and BIA.
Music

Cardi B Takes Aim at BIA After Confirming Stefon Diggs Breakup Rumors

Despite the fact she's not currently speaking to her new baby's father, the "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker isn't about to let anyone else throw shade at him.

Will Lavin213 days ago
(L-R) BIA, Cardi B and Stefon Diggs.
Music

BIA Drags Stefon Diggs Into Cardi B Beef: 'Name Someone With More Bms Than Receiving Yards'

After Cardi B performed the diss track "Pretty & Petty" at her tour kick-off, BIA responded with a pointed reference to Stefon Diggs.

Alex Ocho217 days ago
Split image. Left: Rapper BIA in sunglasses and fur coat poses. Right: J. Cole with dreadlocks and a microphone performs on stage.
Music

BIA Says Rumors That She Slept With J. Cole Are ‘Fake Tea’: ‘Never Slept With a Married Man Ever'

The two rappers previously collaborated on the 2022 track "London."

Alex Ocho228 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 08: BIA performs at the BETX Main Stage during the 2025 BET Experience Fan Fest at Los Angeles Convention Center on June 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California
Music

BIA Says She Wants Rap to Push 'Less Prostitution,' 'More Families Staying Together'

The rapper said that she pulled inspiration from Lauryn Hill for her new single.

Jaelani Turner-Williams314 days ago
Coi Leray posing in a stylish jacket on the left; Cardi B performing with a microphone on the right, wearing a green and brown outfit.
Music

Coi Leray Responds to Cardi B Mentioning Her on "Pretty & Petty": 'I Don't Think It Was a Diss'

Leray was briefly mentioned in "Pretty & Petty," Cardi's scathing diss track aimed at BIA.

Alex Ocho324 days ago
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Cardi B and BIA
Music

Cardi B Says She Won’t ‘Pick on’ BIA After Reports of Low Album Sales

BIA's album 'BIANCA' reportedly moved 8,000 units in its first week.

tara mahadevan329 days ago
Left: BIA wearing sunglasses, fur coat, and leather outfit at a SiriusXM event. Right: Cardi B performing on stage in a brown outfit, holding a microphone.
Music

BIA on Cardi B's Claim of Being Sent "Whole Lotta Money" Track First: 'It's So Funny'

“That shit was sent to me first and I dubbed it,” Cardi previously told fans.

Trace William Cowen332 days ago

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