Nicki Minaj Responds to Megan Thee Stallion's "Hiss" With New Diss Track "Big Foot": 'How You Get Shot With No Scar?'

As promised, Nick Minaj has unleashed her new diss track aimed at Megan Thee Stallion.
"Big Foot" sees Nicki call out Megan on many occasions. At one point she raps "Kylie kicked you out and made you stumble to the car," referring to the night Megan was shot in the foot by Tory Lanez. She also questions the veracirty of the incident. "F*ck you get shot with no scar?” Nicki also raps.
"Big Foot" arrives days after Nicki teased the track on Instagram Live after Megan appeared to dissed her on the Houston rapper's new song "Hiss."
“These hoes don’t be mad at Megan, these hoes mad at Megan’s Law/I don’t really know what the problem is, but I guarantee y’all don’t want me to start/Bitchh, you a p***y, never finna check me/Every chance you get, bet your weak ass won’t address me," Megan raps on "Hiss."
Meg's mention of Megan's Law refers to the law passed that requires law enforcement authorities to make information available to the public regarding registered sex offenders. Nicki's husband Kenneth Perry was convicted of attempted rape in 1995 and had to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison. Nicki's brother was also sentenced to 25 years to life for child rape charges in 2020.
Hours later, Nicki hopped on Instagram to preview "Big Foot." The short clip featured the Queens rapper referring to Megan as a “bad bitch” who’s “like 6 foot.” A subsequent “good foot” mention had many speculating that it could be a subliminal aimed at Megan, who sustained a foot injury after being shot by Tory Lanez.
Once word got out that Nicki was going to drop the record, speculation emerged that it was a "diss track," which Nicki refuted. "Who tf said 'diss track' Nicki tweeted.
Early Sunday morning, Nicki ripped Megan for attempting to sabotage the release of "Big Foot." According to Minaj, Megan's team tried to prevent producer Lil Juju from clearing the beat for its release.
"Her team didn't want me to drop b/c they know those numbers gon embarrass her lying lypo ass," Nicki tweeted. "SHE know I got proof of what SHE DID! And after how she allowered HER BEST GIRL FRIEND TO BE BULLIED, ATTACKED & RIPPED TO SHREDS WHILE KELSEY WAS PREGNANT W/ HER FIRST CHILD??? After she had FUCKED HER BEST FRIEND MAN?!?!?!"
Nicki added, "Don't want me to drop b/c she gotta have a ghost writing session for another week to get back to me!"
Despite Nicki's claim that "Big Foot" isn't a diss track, it comes on the heels of Nicki takign aim at at Megan on social media. The tweet above is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Nicki's recent acvtivity on X. Below, a collection of some of the most heated tweets from Nicki that appear to be directed at Megan.
Stream "Big Foot" below and on all major platforms.