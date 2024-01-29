Nicki Minaj Responds to Megan Thee Stallion's "Hiss" With New Diss Track "Big Foot": 'How You Get Shot With No Scar?'

"Big Foot" arrives days after Nicki teased the track on Instagram Live after Megan appeared to dissed her on the Houston rapper's new song "Hiss."

“These hoes don’t be mad at Megan, these hoes mad at Megan’s Law/I don’t really know what the problem is, but I guarantee y’all don’t want me to start/Bitchh, you a p***y, never finna check me/Every chance you get, bet your weak ass won’t address me," Megan raps on "Hiss."

Meg's mention of Megan's Law refers to the law passed that requires law enforcement authorities to make information available to the public regarding registered sex offenders. Nicki's husband Kenneth Perry was convicted of attempted rape in 1995 and had to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison. Nicki's brother was also sentenced to 25 years to life for child rape charges in 2020.

Hours later, Nicki hopped on Instagram to preview "Big Foot." The short clip featured the Queens rapper referring to Megan as a “bad bitch” who’s “like 6 foot.” A subsequent “good foot” mention had many speculating that it could be a subliminal aimed at Megan, who sustained a foot injury after being shot by Tory Lanez.