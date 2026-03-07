Cardi B on Nicki Minaj’s Sister Ming Li Attending Her Concert: 'She Needs Guidance'

Cardi B has shared her thoughts on Ming Li, the younger half-sister of Nicki Minaj, being at one of her recent shows.

Ming Li, who stars on Zeus show Baddies Gone Wild, was at the Houston date of Cardi’s Little Miss Drama Tour on March 4, where Stefon Diggs' mother, Stephanie Diggs, was also in attendance.

On the night, Ming Li addressed the years-long tension between her older sister and Cardi in her Instagram Stories. "Pick a side? No side who said u can’t love both? Yall just want a drama that ain't nobody but the fans gonna say," the 20-year-old said.