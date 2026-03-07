Cardi B on Nicki Minaj’s Sister Ming Li Attending Her Concert: 'She Needs Guidance'

Cardi B has shared her thoughts on Ming Li, the younger half-sister of Nicki Minaj, being at one of her recent shows.
Ming Li, who stars on Zeus show Baddies Gone Wild, was at the Houston date of Cardi’s Little Miss Drama Tour on March 4, where Stefon Diggs' mother, Stephanie Diggs, was also in attendance.
On the night, Ming Li addressed the years-long tension between her older sister and Cardi in her Instagram Stories. "Pick a side? No side who said u can’t love both? Yall just want a drama that ain't nobody but the fans gonna say," the 20-year-old said.
Clips from the concert also showed Ming Li rapping along with the Am I the Drama? artist, nearly two years after Minaj allegedly voiced concern over the Baddies Gone Wild star publicizing their familial problems.
Taking to X Spaces on Friday (March 6), Cardi appeared to speak briefly about Ming Li attending her show — although she didn’t mention the reality TV star by name.
"I feel like she needs guidance, she’s a young girl," Cardi said. "If somebody comes to see me and there’s no issue, I don’t wanna play nobody in their face and try to be funny if they’re not on that type of time."
Cardi also stressed "kindness" and "not being petty," adding that she’s "too grown" to be "beefing" with someone of Ming Li’s age. "I don’t wanna be involved in none of that drama," she added.
"I just don’t want no problems," Cardi continued. "Everything’s going really great right now in my life and I want it to stay that way."
While the beef between Cardi and Nicki goes back to 2017, it reignited around the release of Cardi’s second album last year. At the time, the feud intensified when the rappers started throwing insults about each other’s children.