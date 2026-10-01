Kanye West's G.O.O.D. Friday Songs, Ranked

Key Takeaways
- This ranking revisits the 15 free tracks Kanye West released during his 2010 G.O.O.D. Fridays run, which helped set the stage for My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.
- “Christian Dior Denim Flow” takes the top spot for its seamless posse-cut chemistry, followed by “Monster” and the soulful “The Joy.”
- The list covers only the 2010 series, excluding the three tracks released ahead of The Life of Pablo in 2016.
"Y'all know every Friday y'all gone have a new joint from our family," Kanye West tweeted in August of 2010, explaining his idea for a weekly series of new music that would arrive every Friday. "We look at the game completely different now. It's about the fans. No more holding back."
Leading up to the release of his fifth studio album, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, Kanye was still working to win back some public goodwill after the 2009 VMAs, and the best way to do this was by releasing free music directly to his fans once a week.
Beginning with the "Power" remix on August 20, and ending with "Christmas in Harlem" on December 17, the experiment yielded 15 memorable songs that set the stage for one of the best albums of his career.
Today, Oct. 1, marks the anniversary of "Christian Dior Denim Flow," the posse cut that might be the best G.O.O.D. Music song ever and one of the greatest rap songs that isn’t on streaming anywhere.
That makes it a convenient excuse to turn back the clock 16 years and rank all of Kanye's G.O.O.D. Friday songs. For the purposes of this list, we're only ranking the 2010 releases, which means we're excluding the trio of tracks ("Real Friends," "No More Parties in L.A.," "30 Hours") released in the lead-up to 2016's The Life of Pablo. See the full rankings below.
(This story was originally published in 2019. It has since been updated.)
Keri Hilson, Kanye West, Pusha T & CyHi, "Take One for the Team"
Producers: Kanye West & MIKE DEAN
Built around a beat that sounds like a poor man’s "Theraflu," mixed with distorted beatboxing, "Take One For the Team" is the most forgettable G.O.O.D. Friday song.
Granted, given that it arrived after Kanye had dropped nothing but hits over a nine-week stretch—"Power," "Monster," "Runaway Love," "Devil In a New Dress," "G.O.O.D. Friday," "Lord Lord Lord," "So Appalled," "Christian Dior Denim Flow"—the tenth offering in the weekly series was merely just a Kanye heat check.
That’s not to take away from the rest of the song, though, which features iconic lines from King Push ("Ye have fun, if the cops ask, that's my gun, that's my weed"), as well as Kanye: "You know what? I figured out I'm not a nice guy/I shook hands, kissed babies, gave it a nice try/You know what? I hate pictures of other people's kids." —Brad Callas
Pusha T, CyHi, Big Sean, Kanye West & J. Cole, "Looking for Trouble"
Producer: Kanye West
Sure, "Looking For Trouble" is one of the weaker records in the G.O.O.D Friday series, but it remains iconic for an entirely different reason: it’s one of the first moments that J. Cole really arrived in the mainstream.
Released on November 5, 2010—exactly one week before Cole would drop his third mixtape, Friday Night Lights—the Roc’s newest signee stole the 13th entry in Kanye’s weekly series.
Batting in the clean-up spot, Cole closed out his verse by putting doubters on notice: "Thought that real shit is what you been fiendin' 'bout/What you been praying fo'? What you been screamin' 'bout?/Ironic you been sleeping on the one that you been dreamin' 'bout." —Brad Callas
Yasiin Bey, Lupe Fiasco, Kanye West & Big Sean, "Don't Look Down"
Producers: The Individualz & Swizz Beatz
Sure, "Don’t Look Down" has blemishes. Renowned wordsmith Lupe Fiasco submits a ho-hum opening verse; Mos Def's hook is serviceable, but doesn’t give him room to shine; Kanye's contribution is diminished by a heavily distorted vocoder.
Making matters worse, the track was quickly outshined by the G.O.O.D. Friday offering that arrived the following week, "The Joy." And yet, "Don’t Look Down" still stands the test of time in other ways.
Where Big Sean falls short on other G.O.O.D. Friday songs, he more than only holds his own alongside three legends here, with a guest appearance that showcases his ability to freely navigate between subject matter and various flows in one verse. —Brad Callas
Justin Bieber feat. Raekwon & Kanye West, "Runaway Love (Remix)"
Producers: MIKE DEAN, Mel & Mus, R. City, Kanye West, No I.D., Jeff Bhasker & Plain Pat
One of the early G.O.O.D. Friday entries, the "Runaway Love (Remix)" was an indicator that Kanye was about to get weird, random, and troll-y with this series.
If I'm remembering correctly, the collaboration was announced before the actual song dropped, and you can practically picture the delight that Yeezy took in giving rap purists heart palpitations at the thought of The Chef rapping with a bowl-cut Canadian Kidz Bop machine.
Instead of the death of Real Rap, we get Rae and Ye absolutely skating within the confines of PG-bars, and Justin completely murdering his backdoor pilot test run of fully embracing hip-hop. This is good pop music through and through, an unexpected good time that aged rather well. It's the episode of G.O.O.D. Fridays that proved this series could be anything. —Frazier Tharpe
Kanye West feat. Cam’ron, Jim Jones, Vado, CyHi, Pusha T, Musiq Soulchild, Teyana Taylor & Big Sean, "Christmas in Harlem"
Producer: Hit-Boy
While this probably won't have the eternal life of its hip-hop holiday song near-namesake "Christmas in Hollis," "Christmas in Harlem" is a true holiday treasure.
There is a veritable blizzard of snow-as-cocaine punchlines, with King Push unsurprisingly coming up with the most memorable ones, including a fantastic riff on snow tire chains. Jim Jones, no stranger to Christmas songs himself, remembers "when I couldn't play Santa Claus," as he basks in this year's gifts. But it's left up to Killa Cam to have the last word, when he thanks the real heroes of the season: his Jewish lawyers. "Shouts to the coldest on my barometer," he raps. "Berkman, Shapiro, Kalina—Hanukkah." Make sure you listen to the full, complete version here. —Shawn Setaro
Kanye West feat, Jay-Z & Swizz Beatz, "Power (Remix)"
Producers: Kanye West, Andrew Dawson, Jeff Bhasker, Ken Lewis, MIKE DEAN, No I.D., Plain Pat, S1 & Swizz Beatz
"Chill, shit’s burnt up already." Swizz’s closing ad-libs give an accurate impression of what it’s like to hear (or re-hear) the "Power" remix. The song starts with an audio slight-of-hand, altering the song’s "No one man should have all that power" refrain to sound as if it came from the track's sample source: King Crimson’s "21st Century Schizoid Man." From there, Hov spits a deceptively complex verse that cycles through Muhammad Ali, some blink-and-you’ll-miss-it wordplay, Axl Rose, and even Harlot's Ghost, before making a summation of the then-recent Taylor Swift controversy that packs more meaning into a few words than any of the countless think pieces on the incident could muster in thousands. And that was only the first verse. Kanye gives a new spin on his themes from the original, and spits some of his most on-point political bars (then or since). Then there’s the coda, where the beat changes to a flip of SNAP’s "The Power!" and 'Ye turns loose and braggy, as he works in a flip of "The Next Episode" to boot. —Shawn Setaro
Kanye West feat. Talib Kweli & Consequence, "Chain Heavy"
Producer: Q-Tip
Part of the beauty and the brilliance of G.O.O.D. Fridays was the variety it offered in collaborators, but also themes and tone.
One week could be a glorified remix of pre-pubescent Bieber Z100 fare, another could be a song so upfront in its pro-blackness that Ye invokes the Essence Festival and BET on the intro.
Kanye on his backpack bullshit alongside Consequence and Talib on a Q-Tip beat? An Okayplayer forum reader’s wet dream. These bars sounded heavenly when he was rapping it on like, Jack Dorsey's desk during his suited-up impromptu promo tour of Silicon Valley. But they went full-NAACP Image Award level here. This is one of the most underrated tracks from the Fridays run. —Frazier Tharpe
Child Rebel Soldier, "Don't Stop!" (Child Rebel Soldier)
Producers: Kanye West & Pharrell Williams
Creating a new song every week with an exciting roster of collaborators, all while putting out the biggest album of his career and an accompanying film?
Yeah, of course the guy's going to reach back into the vault to keep up with the production schedule at least once. And what a fucking gem he surfaced. (The breadth of unreleased material Kanye could surface on command is just one of the many reasons fans still appeal for a G.O.O.D. Friday return.)
Most of us innately knew that a supergroup composed of Pharrell, Lupe, and Yeezy was too good to actually come to fruition on a full-length project. Three artists, all in their creative primes, and with a somewhat equal strangle on the zeitgest? That’s the sort of thing that would drop today and be mad underwhelming. But back in the late aughts? The most we could hope for was a stray song or two, while sustaining off rumors of studio link-ups that added to both its myth and unlikelihood of ever coming out.
"Don’t Stop" both validates and vindicates the hype. This is just an ego-free bar-fest, immediately sapped of any tension with a fun, Crash Bandicoot jungle level-ass beat. That is until Kanye comes in like the final boss with the best raps on an already impressive song, with celebratory horns to back him up. "Niggas was hating on the internet, I couldn’t tell/I was too busy rapping, good as hell." Someone in Calabasas better queue this up for my man to help restore the feeling! —Frazier Tharpe
Yasiin Bey, Swizz Beatz, Raekwon, Kanye West & Charlie Wilson, "Lord Lord Lord"
Producer: Kanye West
"Lord Lord Lord" was a slam dunk: a pair of legends, Mos Def and The Chef, bringing their A-game; Uncle Charlie handling hook duties; 'Ye lacing the track with a glimmery, laid-back beat; even Swizz Beatz putting forth a solid effort with 24 bars. The soulful track is a victim of circumstance, often overlooked alongside standout offerings like "Christian Dior Denim Flow" and "The Joy," along with a handful of cuts that would find a home on My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy ("Monster," "So Appalled," "Devil In a New Dress," "Power"). Either way, it's underrated, an identity its guest stars know far too well. —Brad Callas
Kanye West feat. Common, Pusha T, Kid Cudi, Big Sean & Charlie Wilson, "G.O.O.D. Friday"
Producer Kanye West
"As 'Ye flips the piano, the mood swings like the change of a channel," Pusha-T raps on the title track of the G.O.O.D. Friday series.
Unquestionably the feel-good song of the group, the five-minute track swings to euphoria as Kid Cudi and Charlie Wilson trade blissful, anthemic melodies.
Even Big Sean's giddy line about his "fresh" balls manages to work within the uplifting context of the song. In the nine years since its release, "G.O.O.D. Friday" has been holding down the opening slot on weekend pre-game playlists everywhere ("I know the city getting ready for me") and it somehow avoids slipping into the corny territory that ruins so many ultra-positive hip-hop songs. Also, bonus points to Push for dropping the best iPod Nano line of all time. —Eric Skelton
Kanye West, "Devil in a New Dress"
Producers: Bink! & MIKE DEAN
This song is familiar to any Kanye West fan, but many may not remember this version.
It’s less than half the length of the final "Devil in a New Dress" that would ultimately appear on My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy: no instrumental interlude, and no masterful Rick Ross verse. That said, this incarnation of the song stands up extremely well on its own merits, while also serving as a reminder that Yeezy’s constant tinkering with seemingly finished songs (before it devolved into endlessly changing already-released albums) used to actively improve its source material. —Shawn Setaro
Kanye West feat. Jay-z, Pusha T, CyHi, Swizz Beatz & RZA, "So Appalled"
Producers: Kanye West & No I.D.
The first version of "So Appalled" that we heard was unmastered, but to the untrained ear it sounds virtually the same (and goes just as hard) as what eventually wound up on My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.
Over a six minute runtime, Kanye, Jay, Push, and CyHi offer their perspectives on fame, dismissing critics, and getting off opulent bars like some light work. It's a cornucopia of greatness all the way through to the end, with RZA's delivery of the song’s final chorus, in which he does his best impression of a pitbull trying to get out of his cage. T
he tension of the song, heightened by the cinematic strings, makes "So Appalled" a clear highlight of the G.O.O.D. Fridays era. —Carolyn Bernucca
JAŸ-Z & Kanye West feat. Curtis Mayfield, Pete Rock & Charlie Wilson, "The Joy"
Producers: Kanye West, Pete Rock, Jeff Bhasker & MIKE DEAN
One of the most soulful offerings in the G.O.O.D. Friday series, "The Joy" finds 'Ye and Jay operating close to the peak of their powers. Whereas many of the weekly cuts were bangers, this was pure gospel rap.
The duo glides over an aching sample that would've fit right at home alongside chipmunk soul classics like "Ain’t No Love" and "Never Change" on The Blueprint, as Pete Rock flips the Curtis Mayfield track "The Makings of You" into gold.
Although it was later repurposed as a bonus track on Watch The Throne, "The Joy" also holds the distinction as one of the very best G.O.O.D. Friday entry. Kanye was well aware of its greatness at the time, rapping, "This beat deserves Hennessy, a bad bitch and a bag of weed; the Holy Trinity." —Brad Callas
Kanye West feat. Bon Iver, Rick Ross, Jay-Z & Nicki Minaj, "Monster"
Producer: Kanye West
The second release in the G.O.O.D. Fridays series, "Monster," is arguably good enough to have been saved for last, even nine years later.
This one doesn’t require much of an explanation, but we can get into it, just for laughs. There's the menacing intro from Justin Vernon, who Ye recruited because he admired the singer’s unique use of Auto-Tune. Then we get the second half of the intro, handled by Rick Ross, in which he refers to himself as a "fat motherfucker," self-aware, hilarious, and devious all in one.
Kanye's verse was a full 180 from the melodious brooding of808s, and it allowed Ye back into the good graces of those who hadn’t quite caught up to the merits of emo rap (though hopefully by now they have). Jay’s verse is a low point (that "rape and pillage your village" line was big yikes, even in 2010), but it's surrounded by so many highs that it's permissible. And, of course, there's the finale: Nicki’s verse. Her snarling and growling personify the song’s title, as does her proclamation four lines in: "You could be the king, but watch the queen conquer."
Our attention spans have significantly decreased since "Monster" was released, but we still wouldn’t dare cut this one off early. —Carolyn Bernucca
Kid Cudi, Pusha T, John Legend, Lloyd Banks, Kanye West & Ryan Leslie, "Christian Dior Denim Flow"
Producers: Kanye West, MIKE DEAN & Ryan Leslie
G.O.O.D. Fridays is all about organized chaos: the sound of close friends and collaborators assembling in the studio alongside unlikely outliers to make lightning strike. And there’s simply no other song in this run that embodies that energy, that effectiveness, and that excitement than "Christian Dior Denim Flow." This is the posse cut that makes almost all others from this era go and get their shine box; this is the Avengers a whole two summers before they finally made it to the big screen; this is seven minutes of relentlessness with no lags, skips, or weak links.
Kanye was already hard at work finishing his meatiest album, so these songs are supposed to be heavy on sugar and light on protein. This is the safe space for Kanye to spend a whole verse testing just how far he could run with a gimmick of only rhyming supermodel names; for Ryan Leslie to try his hand at rapping and improbably body a song that also includes a delightfully crass Pusha-T and Lloyd Fucking Banks (!) starting his verse off with “Champagne for cereal,” for Kid Cudi to get a verse off, even at his own objection, as he tried to prime his audience for a pivot from rap.
No song on Cruel Summer or any G.O.O.D. label cut loosie since has recaptured the harmony and utility of all the team’s moving parts as well as this. Of course Kanye’s crew’s finest hour would be an ode to high fashion. —Frazier Tharpe