Kanye West's G.O.O.D. Friday Songs, Ranked

"Y'all know every Friday y'all gone have a new joint from our family," Kanye West tweeted in August of 2010, explaining his idea for a weekly series of new music that would arrive every Friday. "We look at the game completely different now. It's about the fans. No more holding back."



Leading up to the release of his fifth studio album, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, Kanye was still working to win back some public goodwill after the 2009 VMAs, and the best way to do this was by releasing free music directly to his fans once a week.

Beginning with the "Power" remix on August 20, and ending with "Christmas in Harlem" on December 17, the experiment yielded 15 memorable songs that set the stage for one of the best albums of his career.

Today, Oct. 1, marks the anniversary of "Christian Dior Denim Flow," the posse cut that might be the best G.O.O.D. Music song ever and one of the greatest rap songs that isn’t on streaming anywhere.

That makes it a convenient excuse to turn back the clock 16 years and rank all of Kanye's G.O.O.D. Friday songs. For the purposes of this list, we're only ranking the 2010 releases, which means we're excluding the trio of tracks ("Real Friends," "No More Parties in L.A.," "30 Hours") released in the lead-up to 2016's The Life of Pablo. See the full rankings below.

(This story was originally published in 2019. It has since been updated.)