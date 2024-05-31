Cardi B Has Words for 'Great Value Me' on "Wanna Be" Remix With GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion

As promised, the Cardi B-featuring remix of GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion’s "Wanna Be" has been unleashed onto the world.

The track kicks off with a fiery verse from Cardi, who opens the proceedings with an observation about "bitches" she sees as "boring" and "corny." Along the way, Cardi tucks in a playful and truly hilarious Matthew McConaughey mention ("My toes white like Matthew McConaughey") and positions herself as "a teacher" due to an unnamed individual who wants to "sub" her.

But it’s the verse’s final lines that have some listeners speculating that Cardi, at least in a portion of her "Wanna Be" remix contributions, is dissing BIA.

Hope she talk like that when I see her

Bitch, please, don't nobody wanna be ya

Cheap lookin' ass ho, weak lookin' ass ho

Great Value me lookin' ass ho

Girl, these bitches be pussy

Delete every tweet lookin' ass ho

As those up on such speculation are well aware, talk of BIA and Cardi potentially having something between them has long been the subject of social media attention. In March of last year, BIA denied that she and Cardi had any "issues" while also criticizing the chronically online.

"I didn’t switch up on anybody because I don’t know Cardi in real life," she said at the time. "I’ve never met Cardi. We’ve never had a conversation. I don’t have no issues with her. It’s all love. But I don’t know her. Y’all do too much on this app."

Listen to the "Wanna Be" remix on the streamer of your choice and/or catch it via YouTube.