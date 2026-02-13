Music

BIA Drags Stefon Diggs Into Cardi B Beef: 'Name Someone With More Bms Than Receiving Yards'

After Cardi B performed the diss track "Pretty & Petty" at her tour kick-off, BIA responded with a pointed reference to Stefon Diggs.

(L-R) BIA, Cardi B and Stefon Diggs.
Steph Chambers/Getty Images | Presley Ann/Getty Images for TikTok | Matthew Huang/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

BIA has fired back at Cardi B, after the "Bodak Yellow" rapper dissed her on tour — and Stefon Diggs has caught a stray in the process.

On Wednesday (February 11), Cardi B kicked off her Little Miss Drama tour in Palm Desert, California and performed her BIA diss track, "Pretty & Petty." The track’s first verse infamously opens with: "Name five BIA songs, gun pointed to 'ya head / Bow, I’m dead."

A clip of the performance caught BIA’s attention on Thursday (February 12) after an X user shared a clip from the concert, to which she responded: "Can u name someone with more bms than receiving yards? I can! and I know that... ykwnvm [three cry-laughing emojis]."

The comment appeared to target new boo Stefon Diggs, who recently gave what some might consider a lackluster performance at the Super Bowl on Sunday (February 8), after the New England Patriots lost to the Seattle Seahawks.

BIA's remark also seemed to allude to widespread reports that the 32-year-old wide receiver, who welcomed a son with Cardi in November, also birthed multiple children with multiple women within a year.

Cardi B and BIA have taken shots at each other since 2024 — read more about that here.

"Pretty & Petty" was released in September as part of her sophomore album, Am I the Drama?

A source recently confirmed to Entertainment Tonight on Monday (February 9) that Cardi and Diggs "recently" ended their relationship. Despite the two unfollowing each other on Instagram, hope for a reconciliation apparently isn’t lost.

"It's possible they get back together and this could just be for right now," the source said. "She is focused on her upcoming [Little Miss Drama Tour] and family while figuring out their next steps."

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