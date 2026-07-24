Yung Joc

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Rapper Yung Joc performs during The Millennium Tour Presents: The Boys 4 Life Tour 2026 at State Farm Arena on April 9, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Music

Yung Joc Knew His 2017 Hairstyle Would 'Shut the Internet Down'

The rapper and radio host recalled after he pressed his hair, people were "talking crazy" about the look.

Jaelani Turner-Williams46 days ago
Rapper Young Joc and Rapper P. Diddy attend the 2007 MTV Video Music Awards at the Palms Casino Resort on September 9, 2007 in LasVegas, Nevada.
Music

Yung Joc Says He Never Witnessed Any of Diddy's Alleged Misconduct

Joc was signed to Diddy's Bad Boy South imprint at the height of his career.

Joe Price180 days ago
Turk and Birdman
Music

Turk Responds After Birdman Calls Him Out Over Absence During Cash Money–No Limit 'Verzuz'

Birdman called Turk out on the Verzuz stage during his rant at ComplexCon 2025.

Jade Gomez271 days ago
Megan Thee Stallion speaking in an interview and Yung Joc posing on a red carpet, pointing downward. Megan wears a halter top with a cross necklace
Music

Yung Joc Apologizes to Megan Thee Stallion for Supporting Tory Lanez, Calls His Original Statement a 'Little Buffoonish'

Inspired by Shannon Sharpe's apology to Megan Thee Stallion on 'Club Shay Shay,' Joc issued a similar statement on 'Young Joc &amp; the Streetz Morning Takeover.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams753 days ago
Music

Yung Joc on Wife Threatening Divorce Over Cheating Rumors: 'I Couldn’t Even Sleep Last Night'

The rapper and reality star addressed a video that many thought showed him "cuddled up" with another woman.

tara mahadevan765 days ago
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yung joc performing live
Music

Yung Joc Responds to Video of Women Choosing $50 Amazon Gift Card Over 30 Minutes With Him

The clip saw multiple women saying they'd pick a gift card over the chance to spend 30 minutes with Joc. Joc, however, says he'd offer them all $100 gift cards "to stay the fvxk over there.”

Trace William Cowen1117 days ago
Yung Joc performs in Detroit in 2019
Music

Yung Joc Breaks Down in Emotional Video: 'Can I Cry in Front of the World?'

Yung Joc took to social media on Friday to express his emotions with his followers, as the Atlanta rapper shared a clip in which he broke down crying.

Brad Callas1170 days ago
Yung Joc attends Hype Hair magazine cover release.
Music

Yung Joc Responds to Podcast Host Asking About Having a 'One Hit' Music Career

Yung Joc spoke out over a viral clip that shows the "It's Goin' Down" rapper being asked how he's been able to "sustain a 20-year career off of one-hit."

Jose Martinez1221 days ago
Split image of Yung Joc and 2Pac haircut
Music

Resurfaced Video of Yung Joc’s Detailed 2Pac Haircut Goes Viral Again

A video of Yung Joc's 2Pac haircut from 2019 has resurfaced and gone viral. The portrait of the late rapper on Joc's head is a portrayal of him from 'Juice.'

taramhdvn1233 days ago
Rapper Yung Joc attends Kali Toxic Chocolate Album Release Party at Aura Lounge
Music

Yung Joc Shaves Head After Betting Tory Lanez Would Be Found Not Guilty

Yung Joc shaved his head after he made a bet that Tory Lanez would be found not guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion. Lanez now faces over 20 years in prison.

Joe Price1306 days ago
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Yung Joc attends The Recording Academy Atlanta Chapter Summer Member Celebration at Terminal West
Music

Yung Joc Accidentally Sends $1,800 to Wrong Person, Asks for It Back: ‘Please Do the Right Thing'

Yung Joc made a dire mistake when he accidentally sent $1,800 to the wrong person, and after pleading with them to return the money, was blocked.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1375 days ago
Yung Joc
Music

Watch Yung Joc Explain Why He's Now Driving for a Rideshare Company

The 36-year-old rapper raised eyebrows recently when he was seen driving for a ride-share company.

Joshua Espinoza2385 days ago
Yung Joc
Music

Fans Show Yung Joc Support After Video Surfaces of Rapper Driving for Ride-Share Company

Rapper and 'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta' star Yung Joc confirms he's a ride-share driver.

Joe Price2386 days ago
Yung Joc onstage at Streetzfest 2K17
Music

Yung Joc 'Thought More Of' Tyrese Than to Take Shots Over A Photoshopped Picture Of His Hair

Tyrese took the time out to get really hype over a fake photo.

Khal3203 days ago
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Music

Watch Yung Joc's Hilarious Appearance on 'Judge Faith'

Yung Joc appeared on the 'Judge Faith' show to sue his booking manager for $6,000.

Joshua Espinoza3589 days ago

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