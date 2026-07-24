Featured
Yung Joc shocked fans this week when he revealed his "beard weave" on social media. Twitter users immediately blasted the ATL rapper over his new look.Joshua Espinoza
Cardi B was a star long before her appearance on Love & Hip-Hop. The former stripper was a social media darling who was able to amplify her musical aspirations by actually leaving Mona Scott-Young's popular franchise. It's the most unlikely of come up stories.Dria Roland
Music
Juvenile Updates “Back That Azz Up” for Pandemic Era With “Vax That Thang Up” f/ Mannie Fresh and Mia X
Juvenile, Mannie Fresh, and Mia X link up with the BLK dating app for a pandemic-inspired reworking of the classic 1999 single "Back That Azz Up."Trace William Cowen
From MC Hammer's KFC commercial to Uncle Murda's Pawn Rite ad, here are 12 of the worst commercials starring rappers.Jessica Mckinney